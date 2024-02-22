Newsnews
Samsung Expands Galaxy AI Features To More Devices With One UI 6.1 Update

Written by: Damara Browning | Published: 22 February 2024
Samsung has announced that it will be rolling out a new One UI 6.1 update in late March, bringing its Galaxy AI features to a wider range of devices. The update will extend the AI capabilities to the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9+, and Tab S9, allowing more Samsung users to benefit from these advanced features.

Key Takeaway

Samsung is expanding its Galaxy AI features to a broader range of devices through the One UI 6.1 update, offering users enhanced search capabilities, language translation, messaging assistance, and advanced photo and video editing features.

Expanding AI Features

The AI features were initially introduced for the Galaxy S24 series, and the expansion to additional devices demonstrates Samsung’s commitment to making these capabilities more accessible to its users. With the growing trend of tech companies integrating AI-powered features into their products, Samsung’s decision to broaden the availability of its AI features aligns with the industry’s direction.

The upcoming update will introduce Google’s “Circle to Search” feature, enabling users to perform searches from anywhere on their phone using intuitive gestures such as circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping. Additionally, the “Live Translate” feature will offer voice and text translations for phone calls, enhancing communication for users across different languages.

Enhanced User Experience

Furthermore, the update will introduce the “Chat Assist” feature, empowering users to adjust their tone in messages and access text translations in 13 languages through the Samsung Keyboard. The “Note Assist” feature will enable users to generate summaries and translate notes, while the “Browsing Assist” feature will provide quick summaries of news articles, enhancing the overall browsing experience.

Users can also look forward to new editing capabilities, including the “Generative Edit” feature for resizing, repositioning, and realigning objects in photos. The “Edit Suggestion” feature will streamline the photo editing process, while the “Instant Slow-Mo” feature will generate additional frames for slow-motion videos, capturing moments with greater detail.

