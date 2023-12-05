Newsnews
News

ZestMoney, Backed By Goldman Sachs, To Shut Down: Buy Now Pay Later Startup Fails To Find A Buyer

Written by: Mickie Spence | Published: 6 December 2023
zestmoney-backed-by-goldman-sachs-to-shut-down-buy-now-pay-later-startup-fails-to-find-a-buyer
News

New Blow to Indian Fintech Startups as ZestMoney to Close Doors

ZestMoney, the Bengaluru-based buy now pay later startup that garnered substantial funding and high-profile investors including Goldman Sachs, is set to shut down. The firm’s attempts to find a buyer were fruitless, leading to the decision to wind down operations by the end of the month. ZestMoney, which had a valuation of $450 million, had employed around 150 people and raised over $130 million during its eight-year journey. The news comes as a disappointment for the Indian startup scene, particularly after the founding team departed in May following failed acquisition talks with fintech giant PhonePe.

Key Takeaway

ZestMoney, once valued at $450 million, is shutting down after failing to find a buyer. The startup’s unique approach of using alternative data points to evaluate credit profiles allowed first-time internet customers in India to access small loans. However, the challenges of the Indian market and the inability to secure a sustainable future ultimately led to the decision to wind down operations. This highlights the competitive nature of the fintech industry and the difficulties startups face in achieving long-term success.

Challenges in the Indian Market and ZestMoney’s Unique Solution

India’s low credit card penetration has created a significant barrier in accessing credit and traditional loans for the majority of the population. ZestMoney sought to bridge this gap by utilizing alternative data points to evaluate the creditworthiness of first-time internet customers, enabling them to make online purchases. With banks disincentivized by the low profitability of small loans, startups like ZestMoney, Axio, and LazyPay emerged to cater to this underserved market. By leveraging alternative credit profiles, these companies aimed to disrupt the financial dominance of established players such as Bajaj Finance.

ZestMoney’s Quest for Sustainability Falls Short

Despite its innovative approach, ZestMoney’s search for sustainability ultimately faltered. Following the founders’ departure, the leadership team raised additional funds from existing investors and embarked on a search for potential deals. Unfortunately, these efforts did not materialize, leading to the inevitable decision to cease operations altogether. The company’s new leadership remained tight-lipped about the circumstances surrounding the shutdown.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Who Bought Afterpay
TECHNOLOGY

Who Bought Afterpay

by Kelsi Beach | 11 September 2023
15 Fintech ETFs You Can Invest in Now to Ensure Capital Growth
FINTECH

15 Fintech ETFs You Can Invest in Now to Ensure Capital Growth

by Gabbie | 13 September 2021
What Is A Good Podcast On Fintech
AI

What Is A Good Podcast On Fintech

by Athene Gaeta | 19 September 2023
Apple Pay Later Now Available To All Users In The US
News

Apple Pay Later Now Available To All Users In The US

by Grethel Lovelace | 26 October 2023
Singapore-based EduFi Raises $6.1 Million For Student Loan Platform
News

Singapore-based EduFi Raises $6.1 Million For Student Loan Platform

by Emlynne Bridges | 12 November 2023
Don’t Be Surprised If WeWork Files For Bankruptcy
News

Don’t Be Surprised If WeWork Files For Bankruptcy

by Raeann Hammer | 2 November 2023
WeWork Files For Bankruptcy: A Remarkable Collapse For The Once Valued Startup
News

WeWork Files For Bankruptcy: A Remarkable Collapse For The Once Valued Startup

by Saloma Reza | 7 November 2023
How To Profit From The Blockchain Trend Without Owning Cryptocurrency
FINTECH

How To Profit From The Blockchain Trend Without Owning Cryptocurrency

by Kym | 1 August 2019

Recent Stories

ZestMoney, Backed By Goldman Sachs, To Shut Down: Buy Now Pay Later Startup Fails To Find A Buyer
News

ZestMoney, Backed By Goldman Sachs, To Shut Down: Buy Now Pay Later Startup Fails To Find A Buyer

by Mickie Spence | 6 December 2023
Beeper Mini Enables IMessage On Android, Making OnePlus Open A Top Choice For Users
News

Beeper Mini Enables IMessage On Android, Making OnePlus Open A Top Choice For Users

by Mickie Spence | 6 December 2023
11 Amazing Gaming Monitor 27″ For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Amazing Gaming Monitor 27″ For 2023

by Mickie Spence | 6 December 2023
12 Amazing Ultra Wide Gaming Monitor 144Hz For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Amazing Ultra Wide Gaming Monitor 144Hz For 2023

by Mickie Spence | 6 December 2023
9 Amazing Xbox One Gaming Monitor For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Amazing Xbox One Gaming Monitor For 2023

by Mickie Spence | 6 December 2023
6 Amazing MSI Full HD Freesync Gaming Monitor 24″ Curved Non-Glare 1MS LED For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

6 Amazing MSI Full HD Freesync Gaming Monitor 24″ Curved Non-Glare 1MS LED For 2023

by Mickie Spence | 6 December 2023
8 Best ASUS 27 Gaming Monitor For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best ASUS 27 Gaming Monitor For 2023

by Mickie Spence | 6 December 2023
8 Amazing Gaming Monitor 120 Hz For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing Gaming Monitor 120 Hz For 2023

by Mickie Spence | 6 December 2023