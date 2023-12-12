Omidyar Network To Exit India Market, Impacting 75 Startups

Omidyar Network, a venture firm backed by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, is set to shut down its operations in India, leaving a significant impact on the South Asian market. The firm, which has invested in nearly 75 startups in India, has decided to cease further investments in the country, leading to a sudden and unexpected development.

Reasons Behind the Exit

Though the exact reasons for Omidyar’s decision to pull out of the Indian market remain unclear, the local team was informed of this development on Monday. The firm has not provided any official statement regarding the motives behind this move, leaving the industry and its partners in India in a state of uncertainty.

Impact on Indian Startups

Omidyar Network India had recently announced five new investments in the country and had been actively participating in public conferences, making its decision to exit all the more surprising. The firm’s sudden withdrawal will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the Indian startup ecosystem, as some of its portfolio startups, including Doubtnut and ZestMoney, are now facing challenges following this decision.

Future Plans

While Omidyar Network has confirmed that it will not be making any further investments in India, there are reports that the India team is considering regrouping to raise external funds and establish a new fund, indicating a potential shift in their investment strategy.