Tribe Capital Set To Lead $75M-Plus Funding In India’s Shiprocket

Tribe Capital is currently in discussions to spearhead a funding round of $75 million to $100 million for the logistics aggregator Shiprocket, as per a source familiar with the matter. This potential funding round comes at a crucial time for Indian startups grappling with challenges in securing capital.

Key Takeaway Tribe Capital is in discussions to lead a substantial funding round for Shiprocket, a move that could fortify Shiprocket’s position in the Indian e-commerce logistics landscape and potentially expedite its path to IPO readiness.

Funding Talks and Potential Implications

The ongoing funding discussions, subject to change, are being held discreetly. Tribe Capital has refrained from providing comments on the matter, while Shiprocket is yet to respond to the reports. If successful, this funding could significantly bolster Shiprocket’s position in the Indian e-commerce logistics space, potentially paving the way for its IPO readiness within the next 12 to 18 months.

Shiprocket’s Operations and Growth Trajectory

Shiprocket, headquartered in New Delhi, offers an e-commerce logistics and shipping software solution tailored for courier services. Leveraging a machine learning-driven data engine, the platform streamlines the process of selecting courier services, printing shipping labels, and monitoring orders through a unified interface, empowering businesses to efficiently manage their shipping and returns.

The company, which boasts support from investors such as Temasek and Zomato, is on a trajectory to expand its financing options for merchants and introduce buy now, pay later offerings for consumers. Shiprocket aims to elevate its revenue run rate to approximately $500 million by the conclusion of 2025, as outlined in an internal company note.

Tribe Capital’s India Focus

Tribe Capital, an existing supporter of Shiprocket, is aiming to broaden its footprint in India. Earlier this year, Arjun Sethi, the firm’s leader, expressed intentions to establish a $250 million India-focused fund, underscoring the growing interest and confidence in the Indian startup ecosystem.