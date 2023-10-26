ios-17-1-enhances-airdrop-and-apple-music-features

Apple has recently released iOS 17.1, bringing several improvements to AirDrop and Apple Music, among various other enhancements. One of the most significant updates is the ability to continue AirDrop transfers even when users move out of Wi-Fi range, using cellular data instead. This new feature allows for more seamless sharing of files and eliminates the need to switch to other apps or messaging platforms to send additional photos or videos.

AirDrop Over Cellular Data

With the release of iOS 17.1, iOS users can now easily send files to their friends through AirDrop, even if they are no longer within Wi-Fi range. This is particularly useful when sharing large quantities of photos and videos. Previously, users could only transfer a limited number of files via AirDrop before resorting to alternative methods such as iMessage, WhatsApp, or email. To enable this feature, users can navigate to Settings > General > Airdrop > Out of range and toggle the option on or off.

Improved Apple Music Experience

iOS 17.1 also brings enhancements to Apple Music, allowing users to add songs, albums, playlists, and artists to their library with a simple tap on the favorite button. By utilizing these favorites, Apple Music will fine-tune music suggestions tailored to users’ preferences. The update replaces the previous “love” icon with a star icon on the “Now Playing” widget, simplifying the process of adding tracks to the library.

Additional Enhancements

In addition to the AirDrop and Apple Music updates, iOS 17.1 introduces other notable enhancements. Users can now share contact details using NameDrop from an iPhone to an Apple Watch running the latest software versions. Previously limited to iPhones, this feature expands the convenience of contact sharing across multiple devices. Furthermore, iOS 17.1 includes a new Dynamic Island icon, providing users with an indication of whether the flashlight feature is active.

Updating to iOS 17.1

To access the new features and enhancements, users can update their devices to iOS 17.1 by following a simple process. By navigating to Settings > General > Software Update, users can check for available updates and then proceed with the installation instructions.