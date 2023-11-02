Newsnews
Apple Music Discontinues Siri-only Voice Plan After Nearly Two Years

Written by: Annette Leiva | Published: 2 November 2023
Apple Music has decided to shut down its Voice Plan, the cheapest subscription option that offered a Siri-only experience. The plan, which was launched in 2021 and cost $5 per month, allowed users to access Apple Music’s catalog solely through voice commands.

Key Takeaway

Apple Music has discontinued its Siri-only Voice Plan after nearly two years. The plan, which offered a voice-only music experience, did not gain sufficient traction and lacked features compared to other subscription options. Existing Voice subscribers can continue using the plan until the end of their billing cycle.

Although Apple did not make a formal announcement about the discontinuation of the plan, it was stated on the company’s support page that they are focused on delivering the best music experience for their customers, highlighting features like immersive Spatial Audio, real-time lyrics, intuitive browsing and discovery features, among others.

Reports from 9to5Mac suggest that the plan’s discontinuation was hinted when code references were found in the iOS 17.1 beta release. While Apple has not provided a specific reason for ending the plan, it is speculated that it did not gain enough popularity. One possible reason could be the restricted nature of the Voice Plan, which lacked features like real-time lyrics, song library customization, and playlist creation. Additionally, the plan was only available in select countries.

For users who miss the Siri-only experience, Apple reminds them that all other Apple Music plans, including Individual ($11/month), Student ($6/month), Family ($17/month), and Apple One, allow subscribers to use Siri to play songs, albums, playlists, and radio stations. This includes the option to use Type to Siri.

The Voice Plan has been officially removed from Apple’s website, and auto-renewal has been turned off for existing subscribers. Apple Music continues to innovate and enhance its music streaming service to provide the best possible experience for its users.

