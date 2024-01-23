apple-music-introduces-collaborative-playlists-for-subscribers

Apple Music subscribers can now enjoy the new feature of collaborative playlists with the release of iOS 17.3. This latest addition allows users to create and curate playlists together with friends and family, making music sharing a more interactive and communal experience. The feature enables users to invite others to contribute to a playlist, fostering a sense of shared music curation.

Creating Collaborative Playlists

To create a collaborative playlist, users can simply navigate to a playlist and click the “collaborate” button located next to the download icon at the top right of the screen. This action initiates the process of inviting others to join the playlist. Once invited, participants can add, delete, or reorder songs within the playlist, enhancing the collaborative music-sharing experience.

Enhancing Social Music Sharing

The introduction of collaborative playlists offers a convenient platform for users to compile and share music in one centralized location. This feature not only facilitates music sharing but also provides a practical tool for planning the soundtrack for various occasions such as parties or game nights, allowing for a seamless and collective music selection process.

SharePlay and Stolen Device Protection

Apple’s latest update, iOS 17.3, also includes the addition of SharePlay, enabling users to contribute to the music playing in a car. This feature allows trusted iPhone devices to join a music streaming session in a car, providing listeners with the ability to control the music from their own devices, even without an Apple Music subscription.

Furthermore, the update introduces Stolen Device Protection, a security feature designed to prevent unauthorized access to personal information in the event of a lost or stolen device. Users can activate this feature by accessing their device settings and enabling Stolen Device Protection under “Face ID & Passcode.”