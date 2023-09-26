Spotify Launches Jam: A Real-Time Collaborative Playlist

Spotify, the leading music streaming platform, has unveiled its latest social feature, Jam, which revolutionizes the way we listen to music in a group setting. With Jam, multiple people can now merge their distinct musical preferences into one combined playlist, allowing everyone to have a say in what plays next. This exciting new feature builds on the technology used in previous multi-person playlists like Blend and Duo Mix, but is designed specifically for real-time listening experiences, such as parties or gatherings.

How Does Jam Work?

Creating a Jam requires a Spotify Premium subscription, but anyone, whether a free or paid user, can contribute. To initiate a Jam, users simply tap on the speaker icon or the three-dot menu and select the “Start a Jam” option from any song, album, or existing playlist. Users can choose the device they want to play the music on, whether it’s their phone or a speaker.

When users open their Spotify app on the same shared Wi-Fi network, they will be prompted to join the Jam. Additionally, there are various methods to invite others, such as tapping phones together with Bluetooth enabled, scanning the QR code for the Jam, or sharing a link via social media, iMessage, or SMS.

Collaborative Experience with Personalized Recommendations

In the Jam, as people contribute to the shared queue, their profiles will be displayed next to the tracks they’ve added. Up to 32 people can participate in a Jam’s private session simultaneously. While the host has the power to control the music, including adding or removing songs and changing the track order, Spotify also allows hosts to enable “Guest controls,” giving everyone the ability to remove songs or modify the playlist’s sequence.

One fascinating aspect of Jam is the integration of Spotify’s personalization technology. The feature takes into consideration the listening preferences of the entire group to generate song suggestions that cater to everyone’s taste. This technology, which has been successful in Spotify’s Blend playlists, has already effectively curated over 45 million personalized playlists. In total, Spotify users have collectively listened to over 200 million hours of music from all collaborative playlists.

Spotify’s Strategic Move

Spotify’s launch of Jam is an ingenious move to attract and retain users, especially amidst the recent price increases. The company reported a strong user growth of 17% year-over-year, with 220 million subscribers in Q2 2023. By introducing innovative features like Jam, Spotify provides users with yet another compelling reason to subscribe and pay for the service.