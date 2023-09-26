sequoia-invests-in-partykit-to-revolutionize-real-time-multiplayer-collaboration-for-any-app

Building real-time multiplayer collaboration into software applications has always been a challenging task. While there are readily available third-party services for in-app messaging, voice calls, payments, and maps, developers have had limited options when it comes to integrating real-time collaboration features like those found in Google Docs or Figma. However, that’s about to change with the emergence of PartyKit, an open-source deployment platform designed to simplify and accelerate the integration of multiplayer functionality into apps.

Key Takeaway PartyKit, an open-source deployment platform, aims to simplify and accelerate the integration of real-time multiplayer collaboration into apps. With its powerful building blocks and seamless integration capabilities, PartyKit enables developers to create innovative applications with AI agents and human operators. The platform fills a crucial gap in accessible multiplayer infrastructure, eliminating the complexities associated with developing and scaling collaborative backends.

The Complexities of Real-Time Collaboration

In the past, developing and scaling collaborative backends required expertise and significant operational investment. However, PartyKit aims to change that by providing developers with a comprehensive suite of libraries and tools to seamlessly integrate multiplayer capabilities into their apps. According to PartyKit CEO Sunil Pai, the platform eliminates the need for complex infrastructure development and can be implemented in a matter of minutes.

Pai, who previously worked as a senior system engineer at Cloudflare, launched an initial version of PartyKit in collaboration with Tldraw, a collaborative whiteboard app. After significant refinements and improvements, PartyKit secured $2.5 million in pre-seed funding, led by renowned venture capital firm, Sequoia Capital.

The Power of PartyKit

PartyKit enables developers to bring their own code, whether it’s JavaScript or TypeScript, and seamlessly integrate it with the platform’s powerful low-level building blocks. This approach allows developers to build applications on their own terms without the complexities of underlying infrastructure.

Alongside facilitating real-time collaboration between users, PartyKit also supports the integration of large language models (LLMs) from OpenAI or custom in-house models. This means that developers can build applications that leverage AI agents working in conjunction with human operators. PartyKit handles the seamless integration of AI agents, supporting long-running processes, memory storage, and contextual information exchange. The result is a platform that enables developers to create advanced applications with real-time infrastructure, pushing data and actions to users.

Revolutionizing Multiplayer Infrastructure

PartyKit, built on Cloudflare technology, fills a crucial gap in the market by providing developers with accessible multiplayer infrastructure. While the application stack has become more accessible over the years, multiplayer infrastructure has remained complex and limited to large companies like Google and Figma.

Since its launch in July, PartyKit has been in open beta and has already garnered significant interest. The platform will soon introduce premium enterprise-focused features and services, including analytics, compliance, and team support. Additionally, PartyKit offers flexibility in hosting options, catering to both on-premise and cloud hosting to meet the diverse needs of enterprises.