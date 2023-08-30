Rockset Raises $44 Million To Accelerate Real-Time Search And Analytics Apps

Rockset, a leading provider of real-time search and data analytics solutions, has secured $44 million in funding, consisting of $37 million in equity and $7 million in debt. The funding round was led by ICON Ventures, with participation from Glynn Capital, Four River Partners, K5 Global, Sequoia, and Greylock.

The latest investment brings Rockset’s total funding to $105 million. The company plans to utilize the new capital to fuel its research and development efforts, expand its geographic reach, and strengthen investments in sales and marketing.

Key Takeaway Rockset has raised $44 million in funding to further enhance its real-time search and data analytics solutions. The company aims to empower businesses of all sizes to build powerful data applications and scale them efficiently in the cloud.

Enabling Real-Time Search and Analytics

Rockset’s platform enables organizations to ingest data from various sources, including MongoDB, DynamoDB, AWS, and Google Cloud. The platform then indexes this data, making it readily available for search and analytics applications. With Rockset’s tools, customers can create personalized experiences, build decision systems, and serve IoT applications using a high-performance indexing database.

This year, Rockset introduced vector search functionality, allowing developers to index and update metadata and vector embeddings in real time. Vectors enable machines to understand the meaning and relationships within data, making it easier to extract relevant information from a vast database.

Standing Out from Competitors

While there are other players in the real-time search and analytics market, such as Elastic, Marqo, and Imply, CEO Venkat Venkataramani believes that Rockset has a competitive advantage. Unlike some competitors, Rockset was purpose-built to run in the cloud, providing auto-scaling capabilities and cost optimization features. Additionally, Rockset’s unique ability to isolate the compute required for data ingestion from search query processing ensures optimal performance.

Rockset has seen significant growth in revenue and customer base, tripling its revenue and doubling its customer count to over 250 brands two years in a row. The company’s clients include JetBlue, which leverages Rockset for flight delay predictions in its chatbot, and Meta, which utilizes Rockset in its PyTorch AI infrastructure.

A Strong Financial Position

Despite the challenges posed by the economic downturn, Rockset has remained financially disciplined. The company has controlled expenses and margins effectively, positioning itself in a healthy financial state. With the recent funding infusion, Rockset plans to expand its employee count from around 80 to approximately 100 by January 2024.

Rockset’s focus on empowering organizations to leverage real-time data for better decision-making and operational efficiency has resonated with a wide range of businesses. With its latest funding round, Rockset is well-positioned to accelerate its growth and bring the power of real-time search and analytics to even more companies worldwide.