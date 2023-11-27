Newsnews
Siding With Tesla: Swedish Court Orders Transport Agency To Deliver License Plates

Written by: Lonnie Queen | Published: 28 November 2023
A Swedish court has ruled in favor of Tesla, stating that the country’s transport authority must ensure the delivery of license plates to Tesla or face financial penalties. The plates have been withheld due to a strike by postal workers who are demanding that Tesla sign a collective bargaining agreement for mechanics in the country.

Tesla Takes Legal Action

In response to the blocking of license plates, Tesla filed a lawsuit against the Swedish Transport Agency and state-run PostNord. Tesla argued that the refusal to provide registration plates was an unjust and discriminatory attack on the company.

CEO Elon Musk expressed gratitude for the swift ruling in favor of Tesla on the social media platform X.

A Setback for the Swedish Labor Movement

This decision is considered a significant setback for the Swedish labor movement, which heavily relies on strong support for collective bargaining agreements. Over 90% of workers in Sweden have collective bargaining rights, and this system has historically fostered a relatively peaceful relationship between employers and employees with minimal strikes.

The presence of Tesla in Sweden has started to change this dynamic. While the automaker does not manufacture cars in the country, it operates workshops to service vehicles. In November, Tesla rejected pleas from 130 mechanics to engage in collective bargaining, prompting them to prepare for a strike. Solidarity with these mechanics led to support from other Swedish unions in various sectors, resulting in a refusal to work with Tesla products by mail and delivery workers, cleaners, car painters, and dockworkers. Additionally, a Stockholm taxi company halted the purchase of new Tesla vehicles for its fleet.

The involvement of PostNord workers in the strike added further challenges. Due to contractual obligations, the transport agency was unable to deliver the license plates through alternative means.

Court’s Decision

The Norrköping district court ruled that the transport agency has seven days to find a solution that would ensure the delivery of license plates to Tesla. Failure to comply would result in a fine of 1 million Swedish crowns (~$96,000).

As of now, the district court, the transport agency, and Tesla have not provided any further comments regarding the ruling.

Continued Struggle in Sweden

This recent court decision does not mark the end of the ongoing dispute between Tesla and various trade unions in Sweden. The trade union IF Metall initiated a strike by mechanics on October 27 and continues to refuse service to Tesla vehicles. The union has repeatedly called for collective bargaining talks with Tesla, which have gone unanswered. Tesla has been known for its anti-union stance and its reluctance to sign collective bargaining agreements. The automaker contends that its employees already enjoy favorable terms, if not better, than those demanded by IF Metall.

In contrast, in the United States, the United Auto Workers union recently concluded strikes against the “Detroit Big Three” automakers – Stellantis, Ford, and General Motors – resulting in new agreements that come at a significant cost to the automakers.

