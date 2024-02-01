Newsnews
Tesla Faces Lawsuit For Mishandling Hazardous Waste In California

Written by: Beverie Bostic | Published: 1 February 2024
Tesla, the renowned automaker, is facing a lawsuit filed by 25 California counties over alleged mishandling of hazardous waste at its facilities across the state. The lawsuit comes after failed settlement talks and raises serious concerns about the company’s waste management practices.

Key Takeaway

Tesla is facing legal action and potential penalties for allegedly mishandling hazardous waste at its California facilities, highlighting the importance of proper waste management in environmental protection.

Allegations and Complaint

The complaint, filed in San Joaquin County Superior Court, accuses Tesla of improper labeling and disposal of hazardous materials such as lead acid batteries, paints, brake fluid, aerosols, and more at its production and service facilities. The company is also alleged to have improperly disposed of the waste on-site and at landfills not authorized to accept hazardous materials.

Legal Action and Penalties

The district attorneys in the involved counties are seeking an injunction to compel Tesla to appropriately handle the waste at its facilities in the future. Additionally, the company could face civil penalties of up to $70,000 per violation per day, as reported by Reuters.

Previous Environmental Concerns

This is not the first time Tesla has faced scrutiny over its environmental practices. In 2019, the company settled with the Environmental Protection Agency for violations at its Fremont factory, including hazardous waste labeling, resulting in fines and additional costs. The current lawsuit adds to the company’s environmental challenges in California.

