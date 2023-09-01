Newsnews
News

Biden Pledges $15.5 Billion To Accelerate Battery And Electric Vehicle Manufacturing

Written by: Becki Buckland | Published: 1 September 2023
biden-pledges-15-5-billion-to-accelerate-battery-and-electric-vehicle-manufacturing
News

In a move to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and support the domestic manufacturing of batteries, President Joe Biden’s administration has unveiled a $15.5 billion investment from the United States Department of Energy.

Key Takeaway

The United States Department of Energy is providing $15.5 billion to boost the production of electric vehicles and batteries, supporting the country’s transition to cleaner transportation alternatives.

Supporting Automakers in Transitioning to EV Manufacturing

The majority of the funds, amounting to $12 billion, will be allocated to automakers and suppliers. This financial support is aimed at helping them retool their manufacturing plants to produce a variety of electric, hybrid, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. It will cover the conversion projects for light-, medium-, and heavy-duty EVs. The allocation consists of $2 billion in grants and $10 billion in loans.

Boosting Domestic Battery Manufacturing

Furthermore, $3.5 billion of the funding will be utilized to expand domestic battery manufacturing capabilities. This investment aims to enhance the production of batteries for electric vehicles and strengthen the country’s grid infrastructure. Additionally, it will focus on battery materials and components that were previously sourced from other countries.

Notably, this is the second tranche of funding allocated specifically for battery materials and manufacturing by the Department of Energy. The move towards domestic battery manufacturing gained impetus due to disruptions in global supply chains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of these disruptions, many automakers and battery manufacturers have expressed an interest in establishing battery production facilities within the United States.

Boosting Manufacturing Jobs and Supporting Automotive Communities

The Biden administration sees the investment in domestic EV and battery manufacturing as a way of creating high-paying manufacturing jobs for Americans. This initiative aligns with President Biden’s commitment to revitalize manufacturing in the country, particularly in conservative states such as Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

Companies looking to benefit from this funding can apply for grants through the Department of Energy’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains. Additionally, they can secure preferable debt financing through the DOE’s Loan Program Office. Priority will be given to manufacturers located in communities with a history of automotive manufacturing and projects that offer competitive wages for production workers and maintain collective bargaining agreements.

The Biden administration’s focus on boosting EV and battery manufacturing forms part of their broader efforts to transition to a cleaner and more sustainable transportation sector.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Biden Pledges $15.5 Billion To Accelerate Battery And Electric Vehicle Manufacturing
News

Biden Pledges $15.5 Billion To Accelerate Battery And Electric Vehicle Manufacturing

by Becki Buckland | 1 September 2023
Texas Judge Halts Enforcement Of ID Checks On Porn Sites
News

Texas Judge Halts Enforcement Of ID Checks On Porn Sites

by Carita Donner | 1 September 2023
Starfield Review: A Cosmic Adventure With A Lack Of Wonder
News

Starfield Review: A Cosmic Adventure With A Lack Of Wonder

by Tiphany Higginbotham | 1 September 2023
Reed Jobs To Discuss His New Venture Firm At TechCrunch Disrupt 2023
News

Reed Jobs To Discuss His New Venture Firm At TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

by Denny Lovejoy | 1 September 2023
New Startup BackPedal Uses GPS Tracking To Recover Stolen E-bikes
News

New Startup BackPedal Uses GPS Tracking To Recover Stolen E-bikes

by Iolande Landa | 1 September 2023
Grayscale’s Legal Head Believes Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval Is Inevitable
News

Grayscale’s Legal Head Believes Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval Is Inevitable

by Gabbie Fulford | 1 September 2023
Threads’ Web Launch Falls Short Of Expectations, Data Shows
News

Threads’ Web Launch Falls Short Of Expectations, Data Shows

by Ramona Wilde | 1 September 2023
LogicMonitor Customers At Risk Of Hacking Due To Default Passwords
News

LogicMonitor Customers At Risk Of Hacking Due To Default Passwords

by Melisa Mcdevitt | 1 September 2023

Recent Stories

Texas Judge Halts Enforcement Of ID Checks On Porn Sites
News

Texas Judge Halts Enforcement Of ID Checks On Porn Sites

by Becki Buckland | 1 September 2023
Biden Pledges $15.5 Billion To Accelerate Battery And Electric Vehicle Manufacturing
News

Biden Pledges $15.5 Billion To Accelerate Battery And Electric Vehicle Manufacturing

by Becki Buckland | 1 September 2023
Reed Jobs To Discuss His New Venture Firm At TechCrunch Disrupt 2023
News

Reed Jobs To Discuss His New Venture Firm At TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

by Becki Buckland | 1 September 2023
Starfield Review: A Cosmic Adventure With A Lack Of Wonder
News

Starfield Review: A Cosmic Adventure With A Lack Of Wonder

by Becki Buckland | 1 September 2023
Grayscale’s Legal Head Believes Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval Is Inevitable
News

Grayscale’s Legal Head Believes Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval Is Inevitable

by Becki Buckland | 1 September 2023
New Startup BackPedal Uses GPS Tracking To Recover Stolen E-bikes
News

New Startup BackPedal Uses GPS Tracking To Recover Stolen E-bikes

by Becki Buckland | 1 September 2023
LogicMonitor Customers At Risk Of Hacking Due To Default Passwords
News

LogicMonitor Customers At Risk Of Hacking Due To Default Passwords

by Becki Buckland | 1 September 2023
Threads’ Web Launch Falls Short Of Expectations, Data Shows
News

Threads’ Web Launch Falls Short Of Expectations, Data Shows

by Becki Buckland | 1 September 2023