Newsnews
News

LG Electronics Expands Into EV Charging Market With New Factory In Texas

Written by: Lilia Perales | Published: 15 January 2024
lg-electronics-expands-into-ev-charging-market-with-new-factory-in-texas
News

LG Electronics has made a significant move by opening its first electric vehicle (EV) charger facility outside of South Korea. The new factory, located in Fort Worth, Texas, marks the company’s foray into the competitive EV charging market in North America.

Key Takeaway

LG Electronics has established its first EV charger facility outside of South Korea in Fort Worth, Texas, signaling the company’s entry into the competitive North American EV charging market. The move aligns with LG’s strategic goal to explore new business opportunities and cater to the increasing demand for EV chargers in the U.S.

Capacity and Production

The newly established EV charging station factory covers an area of 59,202 square feet and has the capacity to manufacture over 10,000 chargers annually. LG has already commenced the production of 11-kilowatt EV chargers at this facility. Additionally, the company plans to start assembling chargers with a capacity of 175 kilowatts in the first half of this year, followed by 350 kilowatts later in the year.

Strategic Expansion

Last year, LG CEO William Cho emphasized the company’s commitment to ‘electrification’ as a primary driver for mid and long-term growth. With an eye on new business opportunities, LG aims to achieve $79 billion in sales by 2030, up from $51.4 billion in 2022. The expansion into the U.S. EV market aligns with LG’s strategic goal to explore new business avenues and cater to the increasing demand for EV chargers in the U.S.

Market Potential and Opportunity

The U.S. currently boasts over 165,000 public EV charging ports, and President Biden has set a target to build at least 500,000 public chargers by 2030. Jand Ik-hwan, the President of LG Business Solution Company, expressed that the establishment of the EV charger production factory in Texas will enable the company to actively address the rapidly growing demand for EV infrastructure in the U.S.

Why Texas?

LG chose Texas as the location for its first EV charger factory due to strategic reasons. The state offers the advantages of utilizing existing facilities along with robust logistics and transportation networks, making it an ideal base for LG’s expansion into the EV charging market.

Business Development and Acquisitions

LG has been involved in EV charger development since 2018 and further strengthened its position in the EV charging business by acquiring HiEV Charger, previously known as AppleMango, a South Korean EV battery charger maker, in 2022. This strategic move has enabled LG to bolster its EV charging business and commence the production of EV chargers in the U.S.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Tesla Faces Challenges With Cybertruck, Convoy Collapses, And Rivian’s Victory At Rebelle
News

Tesla Faces Challenges With Cybertruck, Convoy Collapses, And Rivian’s Victory At Rebelle

by Breena Mccue | 23 October 2023
Elon Musk Warns Profitability Of Cybertruck Delayed Until 2025
News

Elon Musk Warns Profitability Of Cybertruck Delayed Until 2025

by Nessie Vogler | 19 October 2023
EVPassport Raises $200M To Expand App-Less Charging Infrastructure
News

EVPassport Raises $200M To Expand App-Less Charging Infrastructure

by Rose Holloman | 12 October 2023
Volteras: Revolutionizing Electric Vehicle Connectivity And Control
News

Volteras: Revolutionizing Electric Vehicle Connectivity And Control

by Hailee Pitts | 14 October 2023
GreenLite: Revolutionizing Construction Permitting Process For Businesses
News

GreenLite: Revolutionizing Construction Permitting Process For Businesses

by Matti Sturdivant | 1 November 2023
General Motors Delays $4B EV Truck Factory Plan By Another Year
News

General Motors Delays $4B EV Truck Factory Plan By Another Year

by Julee Sternberg | 19 October 2023
Nvidia And Foxconn Collaborate To Build “AI Factories” For Accelerating Self-Driving Cars
News

Nvidia And Foxconn Collaborate To Build “AI Factories” For Accelerating Self-Driving Cars

by Debi Nilson | 19 October 2023
Cruise’s Apology And Key Highlights From The LA Auto Show
News

Cruise’s Apology And Key Highlights From The LA Auto Show

by Fina Goode | 21 November 2023

Recent Stories

LG Electronics Expands Into EV Charging Market With New Factory In Texas
News

LG Electronics Expands Into EV Charging Market With New Factory In Texas

by Lilia Perales | 15 January 2024
What Age Rating Is Mortal Kombat 11
GAMING

What Age Rating Is Mortal Kombat 11

by Lilia Perales | 15 January 2024
Mortal Kombat What Does Raiden Say
GAMING

Mortal Kombat What Does Raiden Say

by Lilia Perales | 15 January 2024
Mortal Kombat How To Unlock Goro
GAMING

Mortal Kombat How To Unlock Goro

by Lilia Perales | 15 January 2024
Mortal Kombat X How To Unlock Goro
GAMING

Mortal Kombat X How To Unlock Goro

by Lilia Perales | 15 January 2024
How To Get Freddy Krueger On Mortal Kombat Xl
GAMING

How To Get Freddy Krueger On Mortal Kombat Xl

by Lilia Perales | 15 January 2024
How To Do Test Your Might In Mortal Kombat X
GAMING

How To Do Test Your Might In Mortal Kombat X

by Lilia Perales | 15 January 2024
How To Play Original Mortal Kombat
GAMING

How To Play Original Mortal Kombat

by Lilia Perales | 15 January 2024