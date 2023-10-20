Toyota Adopts Tesla’s EV Charging Standard, Leaving Stellantis And VW As Holdouts

Toyota, the world’s leading automaker, has announced that starting in 2025, its Toyota and Lexus electric vehicles will adopt Tesla’s charging standard. This move aligns Toyota with the North American Charging Standard (NACS), joining a growing list of automakers such as Hyundai, Kia, Honda, Nissan, Mercedes, GM, and Ford.

The decision to embrace Tesla’s charging standard comes as a blow to the Combined Charging System (CCS), which was previously backed by the Biden administration. Within just five months, Tesla has effectively sidelined CCS, positioning itself as the dominant standard in North America.

Making EV Charging More Accessible

This shift to Tesla’s standard is expected to simplify access to Tesla’s extensive charging network for EV buyers. However, the implementation will not happen overnight. Automakers planning to support NACS, including Toyota, have announced that they will begin introducing EVs with NACS compatibility from 2025 onwards. Mercedes and GM have gone a step further, indicating their intention to eliminate the need for adapters by 2024.

In line with these industry developments, Toyota has experienced a significant increase in North American EV sales, including hybrids, with a 20% surge so far this year, as reported by the company in early October.

VW and Stellantis: The Remaining Holdouts

While many automakers have embraced Tesla’s charging standard, two major manufacturers, VW and Stellantis, have yet to adopt NACS. VW has been reportedly engaging in discussions with Tesla regarding the standard since the summer. Similarly, Stellantis has expressed interest in exploring NACS. Considering the increasing momentum towards Tesla’s standard, it seems that it’s only a matter of time before the remaining holdouts join the fold.