Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event: All You Need To Know About The EV Pickup

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, recently held a unique and futuristic Cybertruck delivery event. Complete with dubstep music and neon lighting, Musk handed the first Cybertrucks over to a select group of customers, including notable individuals like Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and venture capitalist Phillip Sarofim.

Key Takeaway The Tesla Cybertruck delivery event unveiled three versions of the highly-anticipated vehicle, with two hitting the market sooner than the cheapest variant. The Cybertruck boasts impressive features such as armored glass, electronically adaptive air suspension, and a switch to a more efficient 48-volt electrical system. Inside, the vehicle offers a large touchscreen interface, advanced sound system, and various convenient features.

The live-streamed event lasted around 30 minutes and showcased all the traditional trappings one would expect from Tesla, including VIP guests, extravagant music, and, of course, the presence of Musk himself.

Three Versions of the Cybertruck

One of the highlights of the Cybertruck delivery event was the unveiling of three different configurations for the highly-anticipated vehicle.

The cheapest version, a rear-wheel drive with a 250-mile range and a base price of $60,990, won’t be available until 2025. The other two versions, an all-wheel drive variant and the Cyberbeast, are the ones that will hit the market sooner.

The all-wheel drive variant boasts an estimated range of 341 miles, a top speed of 112 mph, and a starting price of $79,990. On the other hand, the Cyberbeast offers an estimated 320-mile range, a whopping 845 horsepower, and can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 2.6 seconds. It has a top speed of 130 mph and comes with an estimated price tag of $99,990. Both of these versions have a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds.

Tesla also plans to offer a range extender option that will allow the all-wheel drive version to reach an estimated 470 miles and the Cyberbeast to surpass 440 miles of range. However, no further details about the range extender or its pricing have been provided by the company.

It’s worth noting that the current pricing and specifications differ from what Musk initially shared back in 2019. At that time, the cheapest version was projected to cost $39,900 with a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds and over 250 miles of range. The middle version was planned to be a dual-motor all-wheel drive priced at $49,900, with a towing capacity of over 10,000 pounds and a range of over 300 miles. Lastly, the most advanced version, known as the “tri motor” variant, was supposed to have three electric motors, all-wheel drive, a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds, and a battery range of over 500 miles. Its current price is set at $69,900.

Impressive Features and Specifications

The production Cybertruck boasts several impressive features and specifications. Firstly, it has a drag coefficient of 0.335, indicating high aerodynamic efficiency. Other notable features include 35-inch all-terrain tires, a six-foot by four-foot composite truck bed, a hidden gear locker, and a front trunk. Additionally, it offers 67 cubic feet of lockable storage and a maximum payload capacity of 2,500 pounds.

The Cybertruck is equipped with armored glass that can withstand the impact of a baseball thrown at 70 mph or class 4 hail, providing enhanced safety. Tesla has also made advancements by switching from a 12-volt to a 48-volt electrical system, similar to other leading automakers like Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen. This upgrade allows for more efficient power distribution and provides sufficient amperage to charge power tools, a feature that Tesla has highlighted.

Another notable feature is the electronically adaptive air suspension, which enables the Cybertruck to have up to 17 inches of clearance when necessary.

Interior Details and Features

Now that the Tesla Cybertrucks are being delivered, more information about the interior details and features has become available. When entering the vehicle, drivers and passengers can utilize a button on the B pillar to open the doors, adding to the convenience and futuristic appeal of the Cybertruck.

Inside, occupants will find an impressive 18.5-inch infinity touchscreen in the front and a 9.4-inch touchscreen in the back. The vehicle also features a new interface, though Tesla has not provided specific details on how it differs from the current version.

Additional interior features include a 15-speaker sound system with dedicated subwoofers and distributed amplifiers for a premium audio experience. The Cybertruck also comes equipped with a built-in HEPA air filter, wireless charging capabilities, and 65W USB-C and 120V/240V outlets.