Newsnews
News

X Brings Back Headlines To Link Previews, Then Removes Them Again

Written by: Bee Ko | Published: 4 January 2024
x-brings-back-headlines-to-link-previews-then-removes-them-again
News

X, formerly known as Twitter, briefly reinstated the display of headlines at the bottom of link preview cards on Tuesday, only to retract the feature shortly after. The reimplementation was met with mixed reactions from users and publications, with some noting that the titles were truncated due to length constraints.

Key Takeaway

X, formerly Twitter, briefly reinstated the display of headlines at the bottom of link preview cards before promptly removing the feature. The platform’s design choices and Elon Musk’s involvement continue to generate speculation and scrutiny.

Headlines Resurface, Then Disappear

On Tuesday, X reintroduced headlines at the bottom of link preview cards, albeit in a smaller font size. However, the feature was swiftly removed, prompting confusion among users and observers. The abrupt reversal left many questioning the rationale behind the short-lived change.

Elon Musk’s Involvement

Elon Musk, the prominent figure behind X, had previously advocated for the removal of headlines from URL preview cards in the interest of “improved aesthetics.” Despite this, Musk later hinted at the reinstatement of titles in a different location within the preview cards. This back-and-forth has contributed to uncertainty regarding the platform’s design direction.

Lack of Official Explanation

Notably, X did not issue an official statement regarding the reintroduction and subsequent removal of headlines from link preview cards. The lack of clarity surrounding this decision has led to speculation about the platform’s design choices and the extent of Musk’s influence on such matters.

Discrepancies Across Platforms

While the changes in the display of link preview cards were evident on the web version of X, disparities were observed between the iOS and Android apps. Specifically, the iOS app did not reflect the updated format, while the Android app continued to display link previews in the style predating Musk’s headline removal initiative.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Elon Musk Announces X Will Show Headlines On The Platform Again
News

Elon Musk Announces X Will Show Headlines On The Platform Again

by Kira Towner | 23 November 2023
New Approach In X: Cutting Headlines From Link Previews
News

New Approach In X: Cutting Headlines From Link Previews

by Malena Fielder | 5 October 2023
New Discovery: Mastodon Has Over 400K More Monthly Users Than Reported
News

New Discovery: Mastodon Has Over 400K More Monthly Users Than Reported

by Camila Colwell | 9 October 2023
How To Get Widgets On Android
TECHNOLOGY

How To Get Widgets On Android

by Tamar Fuqua | 22 August 2023
Zuckerberg Predicts Threads Could Reach 1 Billion Users In The Coming Years
News

Zuckerberg Predicts Threads Could Reach 1 Billion Users In The Coming Years

by Elinor Evans | 26 October 2023
Breath of the Wild 2: Everything You Need To Know
GAMING

Breath of the Wild 2: Everything You Need To Know

by Samantha | 28 June 2021
Discovering Recommended Places With Artifact: The Latest Addition To The Personalized News App
News

Discovering Recommended Places With Artifact: The Latest Addition To The Personalized News App

by Bird Davis | 20 October 2023
How To Attract More People To Your Indiegogo Campaign
FINTECH

How To Attract More People To Your Indiegogo Campaign

by Noemi Corey | 4 November 2023

Recent Stories

How To Protect Yourself From The Dark Web
TECHNOLOGY

How To Protect Yourself From The Dark Web

by Bee Ko | 4 January 2024
How To Buy Credit Cards On Dark Web
TECHNOLOGY

How To Buy Credit Cards On Dark Web

by Bee Ko | 4 January 2024
How Does Dark Web Look Like
TECHNOLOGY

How Does Dark Web Look Like

by Bee Ko | 4 January 2024
How To Buy Off The Dark Web
TECHNOLOGY

How To Buy Off The Dark Web

by Bee Ko | 4 January 2024
How To Get On The Dark Web 2022
TECHNOLOGY

How To Get On The Dark Web 2022

by Bee Ko | 4 January 2024
How To Connect Front Panel Connectors To The Motherboard
TECHNOLOGY

How To Connect Front Panel Connectors To The Motherboard

by Bee Ko | 4 January 2024
How To Populate A Motherboard With DIMM Modules
TECHNOLOGY

How To Populate A Motherboard With DIMM Modules

by Bee Ko | 4 January 2024
How To Install New Motherboard
TECHNOLOGY

How To Install New Motherboard

by Bee Ko | 4 January 2024