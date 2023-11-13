The Best Budget-Friendly Tech Gifts Under $50 In 2023

Looking for the perfect tech gift that won’t break the bank? We’ve rounded up a list of the best gadgets under $50 that are sure to impress. Whether you’re shopping for someone who frequently misplaces their belongings or someone who loves music and smart home accessories, we’ve got you covered. These budget-friendly tech gifts are not only affordable but also easy to use, making them ideal for recipients of all ages.

AirTag – Keep Track of Your Belongings

Price: $29 on Apple

An AirTag is an excellent gift for anyone who often misplaces their belongings. This handy device syncs with Apple’s “Find My” app, allowing you to easily locate lost items. It can be attached to personal items like keys, bags, or purses. For frequent travelers, an AirTag can also be a lifesaver when it comes to tracking luggage.

Tile Pro – Never Lose Anything Again

Price: $34.99 on Amazon

The Tile Pro is a fantastic gift for both Android and iOS users. Like the AirTag, it helps you locate lost items. If you’re not sure about the recipient’s phone compatibility, the Tile Pro is a safe bet. With its reliable performance and sleek design, it’s a must-have for anyone prone to misplacing their valuables.

JBL Vibe Beam Wireless Earbuds – Superior Sound on a Budget

Price: $49.95 on Amazon

The JBL Vibe Beam wireless earbuds offer impressive sound quality without breaking the bank. With eight hours of playback and an additional 24 hours from the charging case, these earbuds are perfect for long listening sessions. While they may not have advanced features like wireless charging or noise-canceling, their water-resistant design makes them ideal for workouts.

Govee Smart LED Strip Lights – Add Ambiance to Any Space

Price: $25 on Amazon

Looking to bring some color and vibrancy to someone’s home? The Govee Smart LED Strip Lights are the perfect solution. These versatile lights can be used to accentuate room edges, illuminate a TV setup, or add ambiance to any space. With the Govee Home app, users can easily control the lights, change colors, and adjust brightness levels.

Anker 313 Wireless Charger Stand – Convenient and Stylish Charging

Price: $20 on Amazon

The Anker 313 Wireless Charger Stand is a must-have for anyone who appreciates convenience and style. This sleek stand allows users to easily view notifications while their phone charges. With the ability to charge a phone vertically or horizontally, it’s perfect for multitasking or watching movies while charging.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) – Embrace the World of Smart Home Technology

Price: $49.99 on Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is an excellent gift for those looking to venture into the world of smart home technology. This smart hub allows users to play music, check the weather, set alarms, and control other smart home devices with ease. The fifth-generation model offers improved sound quality and faster response times.

Logitech M720 Triathlon – Comfortable and Versatile Wireless Mouse

Price: $40 on Amazon

Designed for all hand sizes, the Logitech M720 Triathlon wireless mouse offers comfort and versatility. With a impressive battery life of 24 months, it can be used with computers, laptops, tablets, and various operating systems. Users can even connect up to three computers and personalize six buttons for a tailored experience.

Amazfit Band 7 – A Budget-Friendly Fitness Tracker

Price: $49.99 on Amazon

You don’t have to spend a fortune to gift someone a quality fitness tracker. The Amazfit Band 7 is an affordable option that can track basic health metrics. It provides valuable insights on heart rate, stress levels, and sleep quality. With up to 18 days of battery life on a typical usage, and up to 28 days in battery saver mode, it’s a great companion for fitness enthusiasts.