Apple Vision Pro: Only 150+ Apps Available So Far

Written by: Cassi Beyer | Published: 23 January 2024
Apple’s latest venture into virtual reality, the Vision Pro, has seen a lukewarm response from app developers. As of now, the Vision Pro’s App Store boasts just 150+ apps that have been specifically updated for this new platform, out of a total of 1.8 million apps available on the App Store.

Key Takeaway

Apple’s Vision Pro has only 150+ apps specifically designed for it on the App Store, indicating a cautious approach from developers and potential challenges in embracing this new platform.

The Challenge for Developers

Developers have faced several challenges in customizing their apps or creating new ones for the Vision Pro. These challenges include limited access to Vision Pro headsets for testing, uncertainty about the market potential due to the device’s high price point starting at $3499, and the need to adapt touchscreen-optimized apps to a different computing environment.

Apple’s App Store Rules and Developer Sentiment

Apple’s handling of its App Store rules, particularly in the aftermath of the Epic Games antitrust lawsuit, has also contributed to the tepid response from developers. The fallout from the lawsuit and Apple’s subsequent modifications to its App Store rules have created a negative sentiment within the developer community.

