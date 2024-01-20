Newsnews
News

Apple Vision Pro: App Makers Debate Launch As Netflix Says No

Written by: Corie Canada | Published: 20 January 2024
apple-vision-pro-app-makers-debate-launch-as-netflix-says-no
News

YouTube and Netflix have decided not to release dedicated apps for the upcoming launch of the Apple Vision Pro. This decision has sparked a debate among other app makers, with some choosing to follow suit and others still undecided.

Key Takeaway

YouTube and Netflix have opted not to release dedicated apps for the Apple Vision Pro, sparking a debate among other app makers. The decision not to support the new device may be influenced by recent updates to Apple’s App Store rules, including a 27% fee for out-of-app-store purchases.

YouTube Opts Out

YouTube, the world’s leading video-sharing platform, has announced that it will not be launching a dedicated app for the Apple Vision Pro. Instead, users will have to access YouTube through the web browser version, foregoing the convenience of an app and features such as offline downloads.

Netflix Confirms Decision

Following YouTube’s announcement, Netflix has also confirmed that it will not be developing a dedicated app for the Vision Pro. This decision extends to the modification of its iPad version as well.

Other App Makers’ Stance

Several other companies, including Meta-owned platforms Instagram, Facebook, Threads, WhatsApp, YouTube Music, Roku, Snapchat, DoorDash, Bumble, and Lyft, are reportedly considering not launching compatible apps for the Vision Pro. Spotify has also indicated that it will not be rolling out a new app for the device.

Apple Vision Pro Launch Details

The Apple Vision Pro is set to launch with 150 3D movies, immersive films and series, and will feature apps such as TikTok, Disney+, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, ESPN, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, Red Bull TV, IMAX, and MUBI.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

13 Amazing Amazon Streaming Device For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

13 Amazing Amazon Streaming Device For 2024

by Thelma Kirkham | 6 October 2023
Apple M1 Chip vs Intel: The Two Powerful Processors Compared
TECH REVIEWS

Apple M1 Chip vs Intel: The Two Powerful Processors Compared

by Juliet | 28 September 2021
8 Best 4K LED TV For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best 4K LED TV For 2024

by Sal Campos | 23 November 2023
8 Amazing 4K Streaming Device For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing 4K Streaming Device For 2024

by Sapphira Plant | 6 October 2023
Complete Guide to Apple TV Plus: What It Is and What It Offers
ENTERTAINMENT

Complete Guide to Apple TV Plus: What It Is and What It Offers

by Marjon | 24 March 2021
9 Amazing Netflix Streaming Device For TV For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

9 Amazing Netflix Streaming Device For TV For 2024

by Rhodia Ardoin | 6 October 2023
15 Amazing Roku Streaming Device For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

15 Amazing Roku Streaming Device For 2024

by Abby Mount | 6 October 2023
11 Best Youtube TV Streaming Device For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

11 Best Youtube TV Streaming Device For 2024

by Beilul Kugler | 6 October 2023

Recent Stories

Apple Vision Pro: App Makers Debate Launch As Netflix Says No
News

Apple Vision Pro: App Makers Debate Launch As Netflix Says No

by Corie Canada | 20 January 2024
Lordstown Motors Founder Launches New EV Startup With Trucks We’ve Seen Before
News

Lordstown Motors Founder Launches New EV Startup With Trucks We’ve Seen Before

by Corie Canada | 20 January 2024
Russian Government-Linked Hackers Breach Microsoft To Uncover Information
News

Russian Government-Linked Hackers Breach Microsoft To Uncover Information

by Corie Canada | 20 January 2024
Selkie Founder Kimberley Gordon Defends Use Of AI In New Dress Collection Amid Backlash
News

Selkie Founder Kimberley Gordon Defends Use Of AI In New Dress Collection Amid Backlash

by Corie Canada | 20 January 2024
Why Is League Of Legends More Popular Than Dota
GAMING

Why Is League Of Legends More Popular Than Dota

by Corie Canada | 20 January 2024
How To Make Dota 2 Profile Private
GAMING

How To Make Dota 2 Profile Private

by Corie Canada | 20 January 2024
How To Predict A Win In Dota 2
GAMING

How To Predict A Win In Dota 2

by Corie Canada | 20 January 2024
When Does Battle Pass End Dota 2
GAMING

When Does Battle Pass End Dota 2

by Corie Canada | 20 January 2024