Apple Vision Pro: App Makers Debate Launch As Netflix Says No

YouTube and Netflix have decided not to release dedicated apps for the upcoming launch of the Apple Vision Pro. This decision has sparked a debate among other app makers, with some choosing to follow suit and others still undecided.

YouTube Opts Out

YouTube, the world’s leading video-sharing platform, has announced that it will not be launching a dedicated app for the Apple Vision Pro. Instead, users will have to access YouTube through the web browser version, foregoing the convenience of an app and features such as offline downloads.

Netflix Confirms Decision

Following YouTube’s announcement, Netflix has also confirmed that it will not be developing a dedicated app for the Vision Pro. This decision extends to the modification of its iPad version as well.

Other App Makers’ Stance

Several other companies, including Meta-owned platforms Instagram, Facebook, Threads, WhatsApp, YouTube Music, Roku, Snapchat, DoorDash, Bumble, and Lyft, are reportedly considering not launching compatible apps for the Vision Pro. Spotify has also indicated that it will not be rolling out a new app for the device.

Apple Vision Pro Launch Details

The Apple Vision Pro is set to launch with 150 3D movies, immersive films and series, and will feature apps such as TikTok, Disney+, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, ESPN, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, Red Bull TV, IMAX, and MUBI.