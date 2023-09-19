Newsnews
News

DOJ Investigates Alleged Perks Provided To Elon Musk At Tesla

Written by: Gerty Chambers | Published: 20 September 2023
doj-investigates-alleged-perks-provided-to-elon-musk-at-tesla
News

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched a criminal investigation into Tesla regarding personal benefits received by its CEO, Elon Musk, since 2017. This probe also extends to the use of company funds to construct a planned glass house known as “Project 42.” The investigation, led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, is seeking information on transactions between Tesla and entities connected to Musk, suggesting potential criminal charges are being pursued.

Key Takeaway

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into Tesla to examine potential personal benefits received by CEO Elon Musk and the use of company funds to build a proposed glass house. The investigation, which extends beyond the glass house project, suggests that the authorities are considering possible criminal charges. The Securities and Exchange Commission is also involved in investigating the secret glass house project. Regulations require public companies like Tesla to disclose perks and personal benefits provided to top executives if the total value exceeds

0,000.

Extended Federal Scrutiny

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is already investigating Project 42, which was allegedly planned near Tesla’s Austin-area factory. The aim of the investigation is to determine whether Tesla adequately disclosed the perks provided to Musk. While Tesla had previously claimed that it did not offer personal benefits to top executives, federal authorities are now seeking to verify this statement.

Elon Musk’s Response

Musk has denied claims about the glass house and stated that it has not been built, is not under construction, nor is it part of any future plans. In Walter Isaacson’s recently published biography on Musk, mention of a glass house is made, but it notes that Musk has deferred its construction. Reports from the book reveal Musk’s vision of creating a unique structure that resembles something from another galaxy landing in a lake.

The DOJ investigation originated internally after Tesla employees expressed concerns about the purpose of the large-format glass panels the company had ordered. Among those who raised alarms was Zack Kirkhorn, Tesla’s former CFO, who stepped down in August.

Regulatory Requirements for Disclosure

It is worth noting that Tesla is not the only company facing scrutiny from the SEC and DOJ regarding executive perks. SEC regulations dictate that public companies must disclose personal benefits, including housing reimbursement, private security, or private airplane use, provided to top executives if the total value exceeds $10,000.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

SVB’s Commercial Banking President: ‘Come On Back, The Water’s Fine’
News

SVB’s Commercial Banking President: ‘Come On Back, The Water’s Fine’

by Daron Stroud | 20 September 2023
Instacart’s Impressive IPO Launch Proves Unicorns Can Thrive In The Public Market
News

Instacart’s Impressive IPO Launch Proves Unicorns Can Thrive In The Public Market

by Ally Darr | 20 September 2023
Checkout.com Sees Crypto Companies As 4% Of Total Processing Volume After Cutting Ties With Binance
News

Checkout.com Sees Crypto Companies As 4% Of Total Processing Volume After Cutting Ties With Binance

by Danila Ireland | 20 September 2023
Electrified Thermal Solutions’ E-bricks Could Be The Key To Decarbonizing Heavy Industry
News

Electrified Thermal Solutions’ E-bricks Could Be The Key To Decarbonizing Heavy Industry

by Emiline Aldridge | 20 September 2023
VSCO Appoints Former Figma COO Eric Wittman As New CEO
News

VSCO Appoints Former Figma COO Eric Wittman As New CEO

by Janina Schmitz | 20 September 2023
Volvo To Cease Production Of Diesel Cars By 2024
News

Volvo To Cease Production Of Diesel Cars By 2024

by Alysa Hertz | 20 September 2023
Redwood Materials Expands Into Europe With Acquisition Of European Battery Recycler
News

Redwood Materials Expands Into Europe With Acquisition Of European Battery Recycler

by Sella Woodhouse | 20 September 2023
Allie AI: Optimizing Factory Operations With Intelligent Monitoring
News

Allie AI: Optimizing Factory Operations With Intelligent Monitoring

by Mahalia Brodeur | 20 September 2023

Recent Stories

13 Best 5G Wifi Card for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best 5G Wifi Card for 2023

by Gerty Chambers | 20 September 2023
15 Amazing Usb Wifi 5G for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Usb Wifi 5G for 2023

by Gerty Chambers | 20 September 2023
14 Amazing 5G Modem for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Amazing 5G Modem for 2023

by Gerty Chambers | 20 September 2023
15 Amazing Iphone 5G for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Iphone 5G for 2023

by Gerty Chambers | 20 September 2023
13 Amazing 5G Wifi Dongle for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing 5G Wifi Dongle for 2023

by Gerty Chambers | 20 September 2023
9 Amazing Wifi Router 5G for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Amazing Wifi Router 5G for 2023

by Gerty Chambers | 20 September 2023
15 Amazing 5G Usb for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing 5G Usb for 2023

by Gerty Chambers | 20 September 2023
12 Amazing Ourlink 600Mbps Mini 802.11Ac Dual Band 2.4G/5G Wireless for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Amazing Ourlink 600Mbps Mini 802.11Ac Dual Band 2.4G/5G Wireless for 2023

by Gerty Chambers | 20 September 2023