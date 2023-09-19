Newsnews
New Integration: Aptos Labs Adds Coinbase Pay To Petra Crypto Wallet

Written by: Cristen Packer | Published: 20 September 2023
Aptos Labs, the creator of the popular crypto wallet Petra, has announced its integration of Coinbase Pay into its desktop and mobile applications. This collaboration comes as Aptos Labs seeks to address the challenges faced by web3 users and enhance the user experience within the crypto space. By integrating with Coinbase Pay, Petra aims to streamline onramps and offramps and facilitate easier financial transactions for its users.

Key Takeaway

Aptos Labs has integrated Coinbase Pay into its Petra crypto wallet, aiming to simplify onboarding and enhance the user experience in the web3 ecosystem. This collaboration addresses the challenges of accessibility and user-friendliness, enabling easier financial transactions for both experienced and new users. Partnerships like this help bridge the gap between the crypto space and mainstream adoption.

Enhancing the Web3 Experience

Aptos Labs’ Petra has already established partnerships with over 160 decentralized applications, including Pyth, LayerZero, and PancakeSwap. This integration with Coinbase Pay is a strategic move to overcome the obstacles that web3 users encounter in terms of accessibility and user-friendliness. Mo Shaikh, the co-founder and CEO of Aptos Labs, emphasized the importance of easy onboarding in web3 and the need for fiat on and offramps to attract millions of users to the ecosystem.

The integration with Coinbase Pay is part of Aptos Labs’ broader vision to create more economic value in the blockchain industry. As non-finance use cases like gaming, e-commerce, and loyalty programs gain traction, crypto wallets and seamless payments will play a crucial role in onboarding new users. Currently, crypto wallets cater more to experienced crypto users, but improving the user experience will be pivotal in attracting mainstream users.

A Step Towards Mainstream Adoption

Many crypto products and services remain technical and complex for the average user. Collaborations and integrations like the one between Aptos Labs and Coinbase Pay aim to bridge this gap and make the crypto space more accessible to a wider audience. Aptos Labs has also partnered with Microsoft and Sushi to explore AI and web3 integration and provide users access to non-Ethereum-based chains.

Will Robinson, VP of Engineering at Coinbase, believes that this integration indicates a promising future for multiple blockchain networks. By leveraging the reputation and capabilities of partners such as Coinbase Pay, Petra is poised to attract more users and improve interoperability across different chains and ecosystems. The integration signifies a step in the right direction toward mainstream adoption within the crypto industry.

