Cruise Faces Fines, TuSimple Exits The U.S., And A New Reporter Joins The TC Transpo Team

Welcome to the latest edition of The Station, your go-to source for all news and updates concerning transportation. In this week’s news roundup, we have some significant developments to share. Cruise, the autonomous vehicle subsidiary of GM, may face fines and sanctions following a failure to disclose details of an incident involving one of its vehicles dragging a pedestrian. Meanwhile, self-driving truck developer TuSimple is exiting the U.S. and laying off the majority of its workforce, with plans to shift its focus to the Asia-Pacific region. Plus, we have exciting news about a new reporter joining the TC transpo team. Let’s dive in!

Cruise May Face Fines and Sanctions

The California Public Utilities Commission has ruled that Cruise, the autonomous vehicle company backed by GM, failed to disclose details of an incident where one of its vehicles dragged a pedestrian for 20 feet. As a result, Cruise has been ordered to appear at a hearing in February to defend itself against these accusations. The incident raises questions about the future of Cruise and its use of autonomous technology, particularly considering GM’s recent decision to discontinue the smaller Bolt EV model, which is utilized by Cruise in its autonomous fleet.

TuSimple Exits the U.S.

In a surprising move, self-driving truck developer TuSimple has announced that it is laying off the majority of its U.S. workforce and selling its assets in the country. The company will be shifting its focus to the Asia-Pacific region, with plans to wind down its U.S. operations. This decision comes after TuSimple had generated significant buzz and secured investment and partnerships in the United States. The move raises questions about the future of autonomous trucking in the U.S. and the challenges faced by companies in this space.

New Reporter Joins TC Transpo Team

We are thrilled to announce that Sean O’Kane, a seasoned reporter with a strong background in investigative journalism and storytelling, has joined the TC transpo team as a senior reporter covering all things transportation. O’Kane brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at Bloomberg and The Verge, and we are excited to see his contributions to our coverage. Stay tuned for more updates once he officially starts.