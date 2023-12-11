Newsnews
News

Senator Warren Criticizes Apple For Blocking Beeper’s IMessage To Android Solution

Written by: Randy Nickel | Published: 11 December 2023
senator-warren-criticizes-apple-for-blocking-beepers-imessage-to-android-solution
News

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is voicing her support for Beeper, a messaging app that enabled Android users to message iPhone users through iMessage. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Warren questioned Apple’s decision to restrict a competitor and raised concerns about the security of “green bubble texts.” This move by Apple has drawn the attention of legislators, who may seek to regulate Big Tech through policy.

Key Takeaway

Senator Elizabeth Warren criticizes Apple for blocking Beeper, an app that allowed Android users to send messages to iPhone users via iMessage. She questions Apple’s motivation behind restricting competition and emphasizes the importance of secure communication between different platforms.

Last Friday, Apple took action against Beeper, a startup that had reverse engineered the iMessage protocol to enable Android users to have blue bubble conversations with iPhone users. Apple justified its decision by stating that it had blocked techniques that exploited fake credentials to protect user security. Apple alleged that Beeper’s techniques posed risks to user privacy, including potential metadata exposure and the facilitation of unwanted messages, spam, and phishing attacks.

Apple further argued that Beeper’s security measures were inadequate, as the company could not verify the maintenance of end-to-end encryption for messages sent through unauthorized means. Beeper claims that it offers the same level of encryption as iMessage, but it did not undergo a third-party security audit before its launch.

Despite Apple’s actions, Beeper is determined to find a solution and continue its operations. Beeper’s team has been working on resolving the outage, and they hope to share positive news soon. The startup, founded by Eric Migicovsky, the creator of Pebble smartwatch, initially focused on bringing iMessage to Android through its app, Beeper Mini, which required a subscription fee of $1.99 per month. However, Apple’s identification methods have hindered Beeper’s ability to operate.

Apple’s decision has sparked a debate about the competition in the messaging app market and the control exerted by Big Tech companies. With Senator Warren’s support, Beeper’s case may gain traction and further scrutiny from policymakers seeking to regulate the practices of dominant technology companies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Turn Off IMessage For One Person
TECHNOLOGY

How To Turn Off IMessage For One Person

by Mollee Boutin | 15 September 2023
How To Tell If An Android Blocked You On Iphone
TECHNOLOGY

How To Tell If An Android Blocked You On Iphone

by Kalie Jamison | 21 August 2023
YouTube Introduces New Safeguards To Protect Teen Users
News

YouTube Introduces New Safeguards To Protect Teen Users

by Ilyssa Ruggles | 2 November 2023
Does IMessage Turn Green When Blocked
TECHNOLOGY

Does IMessage Turn Green When Blocked

by Cynthea Tomaszewski | 6 November 2023
Why Does IMessage Send As Text Message
TECHNOLOGY

Why Does IMessage Send As Text Message

by Delinda Wainwright | 5 November 2023
When You Hide Alerts On IMessage
TECHNOLOGY

When You Hide Alerts On IMessage

by Winnah Lafave | 5 November 2023
How To Use Imessage On Android
TECHNOLOGY

How To Use Imessage On Android

by Jeannine Maggard | 22 August 2023
How To Report IMessage Spam
TECHNOLOGY

How To Report IMessage Spam

by Ginevra Fey | 15 September 2023

Recent Stories

Senator Warren Criticizes Apple For Blocking Beeper’s IMessage To Android Solution
News

Senator Warren Criticizes Apple For Blocking Beeper’s IMessage To Android Solution

by Randy Nickel | 11 December 2023
12 Best Western Digital Portable SSD For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Western Digital Portable SSD For 2023

by Randy Nickel | 11 December 2023
9 Amazing Portable SSD T3 For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Amazing Portable SSD T3 For 2023

by Randy Nickel | 11 December 2023
7 Amazing Portable SSD 256GB For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

7 Amazing Portable SSD 256GB For 2023

by Randy Nickel | 11 December 2023
6 Amazing Sandisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

6 Amazing Sandisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD For 2023

by Randy Nickel | 11 December 2023
6 Amazing Samsung T5 Portable SSD Case For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

6 Amazing Samsung T5 Portable SSD Case For 2023

by Randy Nickel | 11 December 2023
11 Best 512GB Portable SSD For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Best 512GB Portable SSD For 2023

by Randy Nickel | 11 December 2023
8 Best Samsung T3 Portable SSD 250 GB (Mu-Pt250B/Am) For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best Samsung T3 Portable SSD 250 GB (Mu-Pt250B/Am) For 2023

by Randy Nickel | 11 December 2023