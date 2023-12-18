Newsnews
News

US Lawmakers Call For DOJ To Investigate Apple’s Blocking Of Beeper’s IMessage App

Written by: Mirilla La | Published: 19 December 2023
us-lawmakers-call-for-doj-to-investigate-apples-blocking-of-beepers-imessage-app
News

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has urged the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Apple’s actions in cutting off Beeper Mini’s messaging application. The move comes after U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and others accused Apple of engaging in anticompetitive behavior by blocking the app that brought iMessage to Android users.

Key Takeaway

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has called for a Department of Justice investigation into Apple’s actions regarding Beeper Mini, citing concerns about potential anticompetitive behavior.

Lawmakers’ Concerns

The lawmakers, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Mike Lee, Representative Jerry Nadler, and Representative Ken Buck, expressed concerns about Apple’s potential anticompetitive treatment of Beeper Mini. They highlighted the importance of interoperability and interconnections in driving competition and consumer choice in communications services.

Background

Beeper Mini, developed by startup Beeper, aimed to bring support for blue bubble iMessage chats to Android users. However, Apple’s actions led to a series of battles between Beeper and the tech giant. This included Apple cutting off Beeper’s ability to reliably deliver messages and deliberately blocking messages for a percentage of Beeper’s users.

Apple’s Response

Apple argued that Beeper’s techniques posed risks to user security and privacy, leading to its actions to protect its users. Beeper’s founder and CEO, Eric Migicovsky, challenged Apple to agree on an independent third-party security audit of Beeper’s app to prove its maintenance of end-to-end encryption, but Apple has not taken up this offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Tell If Someone Blocked You On IMessage Without Texting Them
TECHNOLOGY

How To Tell If Someone Blocked You On IMessage Without Texting Them

by Janaye Seibel | 15 September 2023
Sundar Pichai Defends Google In Antitrust Case: Key Takeaways
News

Sundar Pichai Defends Google In Antitrust Case: Key Takeaways

by Olympia Oh | 31 October 2023
More Revelations In The US V Google Trial: Vertical Search, Pre-installs, And The Case Of Firefox/Yahoo
News

More Revelations In The US V Google Trial: Vertical Search, Pre-installs, And The Case Of Firefox/Yahoo

by Ida Hamrick | 14 November 2023
Why Doesnt It Say Delivered On IMessage
TECHNOLOGY

Why Doesnt It Say Delivered On IMessage

by Britt Montelongo | 15 September 2023
How To Tell If An Android Blocked You On Iphone
TECHNOLOGY

How To Tell If An Android Blocked You On Iphone

by Kalie Jamison | 21 August 2023
Does IMessage Turn Green When Blocked
TECHNOLOGY

Does IMessage Turn Green When Blocked

by Cynthea Tomaszewski | 6 November 2023
How To Block Someone IMessage
TECHNOLOGY

How To Block Someone IMessage

by Morganica Goode | 5 November 2023
Why Is My Message Not Delivered On IMessage
TECHNOLOGY

Why Is My Message Not Delivered On IMessage

by Bonnie Kline | 15 September 2023

Recent Stories

Apple Watch Series 9 Sales Halted Over Patent Dispute
News

Apple Watch Series 9 Sales Halted Over Patent Dispute

by Mirilla La | 19 December 2023
Mr. Cooper Data Breach: Sensitive Information Of 14 Million Customers Stolen By Hackers
News

Mr. Cooper Data Breach: Sensitive Information Of 14 Million Customers Stolen By Hackers

by Mirilla La | 19 December 2023
The Importance Of Ethical And Responsible AI Governance
News

The Importance Of Ethical And Responsible AI Governance

by Mirilla La | 19 December 2023
US Lawmakers Call For DOJ To Investigate Apple’s Blocking Of Beeper’s IMessage App
News

US Lawmakers Call For DOJ To Investigate Apple’s Blocking Of Beeper’s IMessage App

by Mirilla La | 19 December 2023
Flipboard Embraces ActivityPub, Becomes Federated App
News

Flipboard Embraces ActivityPub, Becomes Federated App

by Mirilla La | 19 December 2023
How Much Can A Smart Thermostat Save
Smart Home Gadgets

How Much Can A Smart Thermostat Save

by Mirilla La | 19 December 2023
How To Factory Reset An Ecobee Smart Thermostat
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Factory Reset An Ecobee Smart Thermostat

by Mirilla La | 19 December 2023
How To Install Mysa Smart Thermostat
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Install Mysa Smart Thermostat

by Mirilla La | 19 December 2023