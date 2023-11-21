Newsnews
News

Binance To Pay $4.3B In Fines And CEO ‘CZ’ To Step Down

Written by: Wilow He | Published: 22 November 2023
binance-to-pay-4-3b-in-fines-and-ceo-cz-to-step-down
News

Binance Faces Major Setback with CEO Resignation and Hefty Fines

Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, the founder and CEO of Binance, is set to step down from his position and plead guilty to violations of U.S. anti-money laundering regulations. The news, reported by The Wall Street Journal, sent shockwaves through the crypto industry.

Key Takeaway

Binance CEO CZ will step down from his role and plead guilty to anti-money laundering violations, while the exchange faces $4.3 billion in fines. These developments mark a significant setback for Binance and highlight the increasing regulatory scrutiny faced by the crypto industry.

CZ’s decision comes as a response to charges brought against Binance by the Department of Justice (DOJ). The exchange is expected to pay a staggering $4.3 billion in fines. The developments are scheduled to take place in a Seattle federal court, where CZ will enter his guilty plea.

The DOJ will hold a press conference at 3:00pm EST to provide further details regarding the Binance case, shedding light on the allegations made against the exchange.

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, launched in 2017 and quickly dominated the market. With a trading volume of over $11.6 billion in the past 24 hours, it surpassed its closest competitor, Coinbase, by a significant margin.

However, this recent turn of events is a blow to Binance’s reputation. It follows the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) accusation that Binance and CZ misled regulators about their operations. The SEC filed 13 charges against them in a federal case that alleged their involvement in managing the exchange’s business operations and providing services to the Binance.US platform, despite claiming the latter to be an independent entity.

This is not the first regulatory challenge Binance has faced this year. In February, the Commodities Futures and Trading Commission (CFTC) filed a lawsuit against Binance, CZ, and its Chief Compliance Officer, Samuel Lim, for alleged violations of trading and derivatives rules.

It is clear that Binance has had a tumultuous year, with various controversies surrounding the company. CZ’s comments contributed to the decline of FTX, once a major competitor. The exchange’s American sister company, Binance.US, also called off a deal worth $1.3 billion to acquire Voyager Digital’s assets due to regulatory concerns.

Previously, Binance severed ties with Checkout.com over concerns regarding its anti-money laundering, sanctions, and compliance controls. Binance disagreed with the basis for termination and hinted at potential legal action.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What Is Binance Stablecoin
FINTECH

What Is Binance Stablecoin

by Flory Steen | 31 October 2023
11 Amazing Android Wear for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Android Wear for 2023

by Kippie Phelps | 12 September 2023
9 Amazing Domino Dm368 3G Smartwatch for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Amazing Domino Dm368 3G Smartwatch for 2023

by Eva Arriola | 20 September 2023
What Does SAFU Mean In Crypto
AI

What Does SAFU Mean In Crypto

by Chad Talley | 14 September 2023
11 Amazing 4G Plugs for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing 4G Plugs for 2023

by Bellanca Goebel | 18 September 2023
SBF’s Trial: Unraveling The Path Of FTX’s Downfall
News

SBF’s Trial: Unraveling The Path Of FTX’s Downfall

by Jeanie Loper | 2 October 2023
13 Best 4G Plug for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best 4G Plug for 2023

by Della Wilt | 20 September 2023
Where Can I Purchase Dogecoin?
FINTECH

Where Can I Purchase Dogecoin?

by Beilul Kugler | 31 October 2023

Recent Stories

11 Best L Workstation For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Best L Workstation For 2023

by Wilow He | 22 November 2023
8 Amazing HP Z240 Workstation For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing HP Z240 Workstation For 2023

by Wilow He | 22 November 2023
8 Best Workstation On Wheels For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best Workstation On Wheels For 2023

by Wilow He | 22 November 2023
8 Amazing S2S Sit Stand Workstation For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing S2S Sit Stand Workstation For 2023

by Wilow He | 22 November 2023
7 Best Dell Precision Mobile Workstation For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

7 Best Dell Precision Mobile Workstation For 2023

by Wilow He | 22 November 2023
8 Amazing HP Z2 Mini Workstation For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing HP Z2 Mini Workstation For 2023

by Wilow He | 22 November 2023
6 Best Dewalt Dw7231 Miter-Saw Workstation Tool Mounting Brackets For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

6 Best Dewalt Dw7231 Miter-Saw Workstation Tool Mounting Brackets For 2023

by Wilow He | 22 November 2023
13 Best 16 Core Workstation For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best 16 Core Workstation For 2023

by Wilow He | 22 November 2023