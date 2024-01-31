Newsnews
US Takes Action Against China-Backed Hacking Operation Threatening American Infrastructure

Written by: Fredra Robinette | Published: 1 February 2024
The U.S. government has revealed its disruption of a China-backed hacking operation targeting critical American infrastructure. This comes amidst warnings of potential “real-world harm” to Americans in the event of a future conflict with China.

Key Takeaway

The U.S. government has taken action to disrupt a China-backed hacking operation targeting critical American infrastructure, emphasizing the potential threat to national security and the lives of American citizens.

China’s Threat to American Infrastructure

FBI director Christopher Wray, speaking at a U.S. House of Representatives committee hearing, expressed concerns about China’s hackers positioning themselves on American infrastructure. He warned that they are preparing to cause significant harm to American citizens and communities if a conflict arises.

Wray described the ongoing activity by a China-backed hacking group known as Volt Typhoon as “the defining threat of our generation.” He emphasized that the attackers’ goal is to disrupt the U.S. military’s ability to mobilize, particularly in the early stages of a potential conflict over Taiwan.

Vulnerabilities in U.S. Critical Infrastructure

Jen Easterly, the director of the U.S. cybersecurity agency CISA, highlighted the existence of “very basic” flaws in critical infrastructure, making it easy for China-backed hackers to target U.S. systems. She emphasized the potential for destructive attacks on critical infrastructure, posing a direct threat to the lives of Americans.

Disruption of Hacking Infrastructure

During the hearing, FBI director Wray announced that the FBI and the Justice Department had conducted an operation in December to disrupt Volt Typhoon’s infrastructure. This operation involved the dismantling of a China-controlled botnet comprising hundreds of U.S.-based routers, which had been infected with malware designed to stay hidden.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland commented on the announcement, affirming the United States’ commitment to dismantling malicious cyber operations that undermine the security of the American people.

