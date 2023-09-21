Newsnews
News

New UK Government Urges Meta To Implement Safety Measures For Messenger And Instagram

Written by: Fina Ta | Published: 21 September 2023
new-uk-government-urges-meta-to-implement-safety-measures-for-messenger-and-instagram
News

The UK government is increasing pressure on Meta (formerly known as Facebook) to implement safety measures before rolling out end-to-end encryption (E2EE) on Messenger and Instagram. The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, claims that the majority of online child sexual abuse activity that UK law enforcement detects occurs on these platforms and argues that E2EE without safety measures would disable law enforcement from accessing and detecting this criminal activity. Meta had previously announced plans to implement E2EE on all its apps by the end of 2023.

Key Takeaway

The UK government is pressuring Meta to implement safety measures before rolling out end-to-end encryption on Messenger and Instagram. Privacy experts argue that client-side scanning compromises user privacy, and securing platforms without breaching encryption is not technologically feasible. The outcome of this ongoing debate will have wider implications for E2EE and the balance between user privacy and security.

Pushback from Experts

Privacy and security experts have long warned about the risks of surveillance powers undermining E2EE. The government’s request for safety measures has raised concerns that it could lead to client-side scanning of encrypted content, compromising the privacy and security of millions of web users. Experts argue that such scanning technologies do not exist without breaching privacy rights and that they can be exploited for monitoring personal communications beyond the intended purpose.

Possible Scenarios

There are two possible scenarios that may unfold. One is that Meta, under the threat of significant financial penalties, is forced to implement client-side scanning. However, this scenario seems unlikely given Meta’s strong opposition and the reputational damage that would come from complying. The second scenario is that the government’s demands lead to a compromise where platforms implement other safety measures instead of scanning. These measures could include enhanced reporting tools, age verification, and educational initiatives to ensure user safety.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

MakersHub Launches MakersHub Pay To Streamline Accounts Payable For Construction Companies
News

MakersHub Launches MakersHub Pay To Streamline Accounts Payable For Construction Companies

by Bette Chaves | 21 September 2023
New Digital Tools From Agri-Trak Help Farms Streamline Operations And Stay Compliant
News

New Digital Tools From Agri-Trak Help Farms Streamline Operations And Stay Compliant

by Kial Smyth | 21 September 2023
Betweened: Teaching Kids To Use Social Media Responsibly
News

Betweened: Teaching Kids To Use Social Media Responsibly

by Pandora Doerr | 21 September 2023
GitHub CEO: The Demand For Software Developers Will Still Outweigh Supply Despite AI Gains
News

GitHub CEO: The Demand For Software Developers Will Still Outweigh Supply Despite AI Gains

by Gerda Nussbaum | 21 September 2023
Cruise CEO Announces Plans For Winterized Version Of Origin AV
News

Cruise CEO Announces Plans For Winterized Version Of Origin AV

by Netty Flannery | 21 September 2023
PureSpace’s Innovative Solution: Preventing Spoiled Produce By Removing Ripening Gas
News

PureSpace’s Innovative Solution: Preventing Spoiled Produce By Removing Ripening Gas

by Cinderella Delp | 21 September 2023
New AI Platform Auctoria Revolutionizes Video Game Asset Creation
News

New AI Platform Auctoria Revolutionizes Video Game Asset Creation

by Morna Kiger | 21 September 2023
New Stablecoin PYUSD Now Available On Venmo
News

New Stablecoin PYUSD Now Available On Venmo

by Piper Elkins | 21 September 2023

Recent Stories

MakersHub Launches MakersHub Pay To Streamline Accounts Payable For Construction Companies
News

MakersHub Launches MakersHub Pay To Streamline Accounts Payable For Construction Companies

by Fina Ta | 21 September 2023
New Digital Tools From Agri-Trak Help Farms Streamline Operations And Stay Compliant
News

New Digital Tools From Agri-Trak Help Farms Streamline Operations And Stay Compliant

by Fina Ta | 21 September 2023
GitHub CEO: The Demand For Software Developers Will Still Outweigh Supply Despite AI Gains
News

GitHub CEO: The Demand For Software Developers Will Still Outweigh Supply Despite AI Gains

by Fina Ta | 21 September 2023
Betweened: Teaching Kids To Use Social Media Responsibly
News

Betweened: Teaching Kids To Use Social Media Responsibly

by Fina Ta | 21 September 2023
PureSpace’s Innovative Solution: Preventing Spoiled Produce By Removing Ripening Gas
News

PureSpace’s Innovative Solution: Preventing Spoiled Produce By Removing Ripening Gas

by Fina Ta | 21 September 2023
Cruise CEO Announces Plans For Winterized Version Of Origin AV
News

Cruise CEO Announces Plans For Winterized Version Of Origin AV

by Fina Ta | 21 September 2023
New AI Platform Auctoria Revolutionizes Video Game Asset Creation
News

New AI Platform Auctoria Revolutionizes Video Game Asset Creation

by Fina Ta | 21 September 2023
New Stablecoin PYUSD Now Available On Venmo
News

New Stablecoin PYUSD Now Available On Venmo

by Fina Ta | 21 September 2023