Newsnews
News

AI Ethics: A Growing Concern In The Industry

Written by: Basia Deluca | Published: 24 December 2023
ai-ethics-a-growing-concern-in-the-industry
News

This week in AI, the industry is abuzz with the news of AI ethics taking a back seat as companies race to push out new products. The recent revelation that AI image-generators were being trained on explicit photos of children has raised serious concerns about the ethical considerations in the development of AI technologies.

Key Takeaway

The AI industry is facing growing concerns about the prioritization of ethics in the development of AI technologies, highlighting the need for comprehensive ethical considerations and regulatory measures to ensure responsible AI deployment.

AI Image-Generators Trained on Explicit Photos of Children

The AP reported that LAION, a data set used to train popular AI image generators, contained thousands of images of suspected child sexual abuse. This alarming discovery was made by the Stanford Internet Observatory, prompting LAION to remove the offending materials and pledge to republish the data set after ensuring it complies with ethical standards.

The Ethical Dilemma in AI Development

The incident with LAION underscores the lack of consideration for ethics in the development of AI products, as the competitive pressures drive companies to prioritize speed to market over ethical concerns. The ease of training generative AI models using no-code AI model creation tools has further exacerbated this issue, raising questions about the ethical implications of such practices.

Challenges in Ethical AI Development

Ethical development of AI requires comprehensive efforts involving all relevant stakeholders, including marginalized groups impacted by AI systems. However, the industry has witnessed instances where AI release decisions were driven by commercial interests rather than ethical considerations, leading to harmful outcomes.

Regulatory Hope on the Horizon

The passage of the EU’s AI regulations, which impose fines for noncompliance with AI ethical standards, offers a glimmer of hope for addressing the ethical challenges in AI development. However, the road ahead remains long and complex, with the industry grappling with the imperative to prioritize ethics alongside technological advancements.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Governments Are Taking Action To Regulate AI
News

Governments Are Taking Action To Regulate AI

by Korie Casto | 31 October 2023
Building Trust: 4 Ways To Show Customers They Can Trust Your Generative AI Enterprise Tool
News

Building Trust: 4 Ways To Show Customers They Can Trust Your Generative AI Enterprise Tool

by Ally Atwell | 30 August 2023
When Was IoT Invented
TECHNOLOGY

When Was IoT Invented

by Cahra Astorga | 17 October 2023
Why The Metaverse Is Bad
AI

Why The Metaverse Is Bad

by Carilyn Mcginty | 19 September 2023
Could AI Revolutionize The Fight Against The Opioid Epidemic?
News

Could AI Revolutionize The Fight Against The Opioid Epidemic?

by Mable Torres | 2 September 2023
Which Research Question On The Topic Of Cybersecurity Is Strong And Open-Ended?
TECHNOLOGY

Which Research Question On The Topic Of Cybersecurity Is Strong And Open-Ended?

by Marie Garrity | 12 September 2023
What Is IoT In Simple Words
TECHNOLOGY

What Is IoT In Simple Words

by Tabbatha Beeman | 17 October 2023
What Is IoT Industry
TECHNOLOGY

What Is IoT Industry

by Gretel Doucette | 16 September 2023

Recent Stories

AI Ethics: A Growing Concern In The Industry
News

AI Ethics: A Growing Concern In The Industry

by Basia Deluca | 24 December 2023
Spotta: Innovation In Solving The Bed Bug Problem
News

Spotta: Innovation In Solving The Bed Bug Problem

by Basia Deluca | 24 December 2023
12 Best Team RAM For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Team RAM For 2023

by Basia Deluca | 24 December 2023
9 Amazing PC RAM DDR3 For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Amazing PC RAM DDR3 For 2023

by Basia Deluca | 24 December 2023
15 Amazing 3200Mhz RAM For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing 3200Mhz RAM For 2023

by Basia Deluca | 24 December 2023
11 Best Intel RAM For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Best Intel RAM For 2023

by Basia Deluca | 24 December 2023
10 Best 8GB RAM DDR4 3000Mhz For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Best 8GB RAM DDR4 3000Mhz For 2023

by Basia Deluca | 24 December 2023
9 Amazing DDR4 Desktop RAM For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Amazing DDR4 Desktop RAM For 2023

by Basia Deluca | 24 December 2023