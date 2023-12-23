This week in AI, the industry is abuzz with the news of AI ethics taking a back seat as companies race to push out new products. The recent revelation that AI image-generators were being trained on explicit photos of children has raised serious concerns about the ethical considerations in the development of AI technologies.

Key Takeaway The AI industry is facing growing concerns about the prioritization of ethics in the development of AI technologies, highlighting the need for comprehensive ethical considerations and regulatory measures to ensure responsible AI deployment.

AI Image-Generators Trained on Explicit Photos of Children

The AP reported that LAION, a data set used to train popular AI image generators, contained thousands of images of suspected child sexual abuse. This alarming discovery was made by the Stanford Internet Observatory, prompting LAION to remove the offending materials and pledge to republish the data set after ensuring it complies with ethical standards.

The Ethical Dilemma in AI Development

The incident with LAION underscores the lack of consideration for ethics in the development of AI products, as the competitive pressures drive companies to prioritize speed to market over ethical concerns. The ease of training generative AI models using no-code AI model creation tools has further exacerbated this issue, raising questions about the ethical implications of such practices.

Challenges in Ethical AI Development

Ethical development of AI requires comprehensive efforts involving all relevant stakeholders, including marginalized groups impacted by AI systems. However, the industry has witnessed instances where AI release decisions were driven by commercial interests rather than ethical considerations, leading to harmful outcomes.

Regulatory Hope on the Horizon

The passage of the EU’s AI regulations, which impose fines for noncompliance with AI ethical standards, offers a glimmer of hope for addressing the ethical challenges in AI development. However, the road ahead remains long and complex, with the industry grappling with the imperative to prioritize ethics alongside technological advancements.