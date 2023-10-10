Newsnews
News

TikTok’s New Feature Allows Direct Posting From Adobe Apps, CapCut, Twitch, And More

Written by: Kip Nakamura | Published: 11 October 2023
tiktoks-new-feature-allows-direct-posting-from-adobe-apps-capcut-twitch-and-more
News

TikTok has introduced a new feature that enables users to directly post videos to the platform from a wide range of popular editing apps. This feature, called Direct Post, is aimed at developers of third-party apps who want to integrate more closely with TikTok. It builds on TikTok’s existing “Share to” integrations, which allowed third-party apps to publish content to TikTok.

Key Takeaway

TikTok’s new Direct Post feature allows users to post videos directly from popular editing apps like Adobe Premiere Pro and CapCut, as well as Twitch and SocialPilot. With this integration, creators can seamlessly share their content on TikTok while taking advantage of advanced editing options and automation features. The partnership with Adobe demonstrates TikTok’s commitment to embracing AI technology in the video editing process, providing creators with tools to enhance their creative workflows.

A Seamless Integration

With Direct Post, third-party apps not only have the ability to post video content directly to TikTok but can also take advantage of additional options. These options include setting captions, audience settings, and more within their own platforms, before sending the information to TikTok with just a single click. Additionally, long-form video creators can schedule their content to publish on TikTok through social media management platforms.

Embracing AI Technology

The introduction of Direct Post allows TikTok to leverage the advancements in the wider creativity app landscape, particularly those apps that utilize AI technology in the video editing process. Adobe, as a key partner of TikTok, is offering the Direct Post feature from Adobe Premiere Pro, an AI-powered video editing tool, and Adobe Express, a lightweight AI-powered creativity app.

“Now more than ever, publishing content in real-time has become a necessity, and creators of all skill levels need tools that can empower them with greater efficiency and without constraints,” said Deepa Subramaniam, Adobe VP of Creative Cloud product marketing. “With the new Direct Post feature for TikTok available in Adobe Express and Premiere Pro, creators can continue to create standout content, but with increased speed and without any interruption to their creative workflows.”

Partnership with Industry-Leading Apps

In addition to Adobe, TikTok has partnered with other industry-leading apps. CapCut, a popular video editing tool from TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, is one such partner. CapCut has recently hit the $100 million milestone, illustrating its success in the market. Twitch streamers can also benefit from this integration, as they will be able to use the Twitch Clip Editor to convert their clips to portrait mode and share them directly on TikTok.

Enhanced Social Media Marketing

SocialPilot, a social media marketing tool, is another partner that has adopted the Direct Post feature. This integration allows professionals, teams, agencies, and businesses to automate their social media posting.

Expanding API Support

The Direct Post API is open to developers of creative tools and video editing apps. TikTok has also announced that the API will soon support photos in addition to videos, further expanding the capabilities of the platform.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

YouTube Debuts YouTube Create: A Powerful Video Editing App For Creators
News

YouTube Debuts YouTube Create: A Powerful Video Editing App For Creators

by Mufinella Wu | 22 September 2023
How To Download Videos Easily Today? (A Guide)
HOW TO

How To Download Videos Easily Today? (A Guide)

by Albert De Venecia | 18 April 2022
Guide on How To Make Clips Longer on TikTok
HOW TO

Guide on How To Make Clips Longer on TikTok

by Albert De Venecia | 2 August 2022
How To Watch Tiktok Vs Youtube Fight
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Tiktok Vs Youtube Fight

by Mareah Egbert | 3 August 2023
How To Download Tiktok Before Posting
HOW TO

How To Download Tiktok Before Posting

by Eden Cureton | 27 September 2023
How To Turn On Subtitles On Tiktok
TECHNOLOGY

How To Turn On Subtitles On Tiktok

by Elli Jolley | 4 August 2023
13 Best Tik Tok Challenges to Do With Your Friends and Family During Lockdown
ENTERTAINMENT

13 Best Tik Tok Challenges to Do With Your Friends and Family During Lockdown

by Juliet | 5 March 2021
How To Download Tiktok Story
HOW TO

How To Download Tiktok Story

by Mikaela Delacruz | 26 September 2023

Recent Stories

Ditch The Demo: Why VCs Aren’t As Interested As You Think
News

Ditch The Demo: Why VCs Aren’t As Interested As You Think

by Kip Nakamura | 11 October 2023
TikTok’s New Feature Allows Direct Posting From Adobe Apps, CapCut, Twitch, And More
News

TikTok’s New Feature Allows Direct Posting From Adobe Apps, CapCut, Twitch, And More

by Kip Nakamura | 11 October 2023
New Development In The Trial Of Sam Bankman-Fried: Ex-CEO Caroline Ellison Implicates Him In Crimes
News

New Development In The Trial Of Sam Bankman-Fried: Ex-CEO Caroline Ellison Implicates Him In Crimes

by Kip Nakamura | 11 October 2023
Journalists Seeking Alternatives As Misinformation Rises On X Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
News

Journalists Seeking Alternatives As Misinformation Rises On X Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

by Kip Nakamura | 11 October 2023
Sonos Loses $32.5 Million Win Against Google As Judge Deems Patents Invalid
News

Sonos Loses $32.5 Million Win Against Google As Judge Deems Patents Invalid

by Kip Nakamura | 11 October 2023
Arctic Wolf Expands Capabilities With Acquisition Of Revelstoke
News

Arctic Wolf Expands Capabilities With Acquisition Of Revelstoke

by Kip Nakamura | 11 October 2023
10 Best Oura Ring Sleep Tracker For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best Oura Ring Sleep Tracker For 2023

by Kip Nakamura | 11 October 2023
12 Amazing Eight Sleep Tracker For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Amazing Eight Sleep Tracker For 2023

by Kip Nakamura | 11 October 2023