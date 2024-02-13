TikTok’s AI-powered Creative Assistant Now Available In Adobe Express

Adobe and TikTok have announced a new integration, making TikTok’s AI-powered Creative Assistant available directly within Adobe Express. This collaboration aims to assist businesses and creators in creating and marketing content more effectively. The Creative Assistant is now available in English as an add-on in Adobe Express for both free and Premium users.

Key Takeaway The collaboration between Adobe and TikTok brings the AI-powered Creative Assistant to Adobe Express, allowing creators and businesses to streamline content creation and seamlessly publish to TikTok.

Streamlining Content Creation

The Creative Assistant add-on in Adobe Express is designed to streamline the content creation process, reducing the time and effort required when working across different platforms. With Adobe Express, creators have access to templates, Adobe Stock video clips, audio, stickers, and an Adobe Express TikTok video creator. The new Creative Assistant add-on provides creators with access to TikTok insights about trending hashtags and AI-powered tools, all within Adobe Express. Additionally, the Assistant can brainstorm creative ideas and even assist in writing video scripts.

Seamless Publishing to TikTok

The integration also enables businesses and creators to schedule and publish content directly to TikTok without leaving Adobe Express.

“The new Creative Assistant add-on in Adobe Express reduces the time, effort, and resources required to work across different platforms for each stage of the content ideation, creation, and distribution process,” said Stacy Martinet, Adobe’s VP of Marketing Strategy and Communications.

To get started, users can go to the add-ons section in Adobe Express, find the Creative Assistant, and install it. This integration aims to empower businesses to create TikTok-first campaigns within a platform they are familiar with, enabling them to ideate, create, and post all within Adobe Express.

TikTok first launched its Creative Assistant last September to help brands quickly create videos with the help of AI. The integration with Adobe Express now allows creators and brands to create and publish their content more effectively all in one place.