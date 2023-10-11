Newsnews
News

VidCon Returns To Anaheim, California In 2024: A Look Into The Premiere Event For Online Creators

Written by: Melly Ruth | Published: 12 October 2023
vidcon-returns-to-anaheim-california-in-2024-a-look-into-the-premiere-event-for-online-creators
News

VidCon, the renowned event for online creators, is set to make a comeback in Anaheim, California from June 26-29, 2024. After a hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic, VidCon aims to gather creators, industry experts, and fans for a memorable and informative experience. With a rich history of bringing together the brightest minds in the digital space, VidCon continues to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing landscape of online content creation.

Key Takeaway

VidCon, the esteemed event for online creators, is making a triumphant return to Anaheim, California in 2024. After weathering the challenges posed by the pandemic, VidCon’s flagship event drew an impressive 55,000 attendees, highlighting its significance and influence within the creator community. With a history of hosting engaging discussions, inspiring sessions, and valuable networking opportunities, VidCon continues to shape the future of the creator economy.

The Birth of VidCon and its Resilience

Founded by the influential creators John and Hank Green, VidCon initially started as a fan convention and has since grown into a meeting ground for not only fans but also venture capitalists and industry professionals. The Greens sold VidCon to Paramount in 2018, expanding its reach and impact. While the pandemic forced the cancellation of its events in 2020 and 2021, VidCon’s influence remains strong as attendance continues to rise.

This year’s flagship event in Anaheim drew an impressive 55,000 attendees, marking a 10 percent increase from the previous year. The growing popularity of VidCon highlights its importance as the go-to gathering for creators, fans, and industry leaders alike.

Exploring New Frontiers: VidCon Baltimore

VidCon decided to expand its horizons by organizing its first east coast event in Baltimore. While the reception was mixed initially, the event proved to be successful, drawing 8,500 attendees over its four-day duration. Although smaller in scale compared to the Anaheim event, VidCon Baltimore allowed for experimentation and innovation, providing a platform for creators to showcase their talents and connect with fans.

The Shifting Tides of the Creator Economy

Over the years, VidCon has been closely associated with YouTube and its community of content creators. However, recent developments have highlighted the dynamic nature of the creator economy. In 2022, TikTok took the spotlight as VidCon’s title sponsor, showcasing the rise of the platform and its prominent creators. Nevertheless, YouTube reclaimed the title billing in 2023, reflecting the creators’ shifting preferences due to concerns over TikTok’s payout structure.

VidCon serves as a vital platform for the decentralized world of creators to converge and share their experiences. Recognizing this, VidCon introduced an industry leadership summit, allowing experts and creators to discuss the challenges and opportunities within the creator economy. This exchange of ideas aims to create a more sustainable and thriving environment for creators.

A Glance into the Future

While the future of VidCon Baltimore remains uncertain, the return of VidCon to Anaheim in 2024 promises a captivating experience for all attendees. As VidCon continues to adapt and evolve, creators, fans, and industry professionals can look forward to connecting, learning, and inspiring one another in the world of online content creation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Where Is Netflix Headquarters
TECHNOLOGY

Where Is Netflix Headquarters

by Charissa Gerald | 6 August 2023
10 Amazing C920 Webcam for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Amazing C920 Webcam for 2023

by Nanice Arreguin | 17 September 2023
How To Download Istock Videos Without Watermark
How To Download Videos

How To Download Istock Videos Without Watermark

by Merilee Mchenry | 22 September 2023
11 Best Logitech C920 Hd Pro for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Best Logitech C920 Hd Pro for 2023

by Tiffi Ogle | 1 October 2023
What Is Playstation Experience
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Playstation Experience

by Lee Ackley | 25 August 2023
When Is Season 3 Of Euphoria Coming Out On HBO Max?
TECHNOLOGY

When Is Season 3 Of Euphoria Coming Out On HBO Max?

by Marguerite Germain | 10 August 2023
13 Reasons Why Netflix Release
TECHNOLOGY

13 Reasons Why Netflix Release

by Carmine Vargas | 6 August 2023
How To Watch World Baseball Classic
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch World Baseball Classic

by Anita Hamer | 3 August 2023

Recent Stories

11 Best Irobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Best Irobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum For 2023

by Melly Ruth | 12 October 2023
11 Amazing Dyson Robot Vacuum For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Amazing Dyson Robot Vacuum For 2023

by Melly Ruth | 12 October 2023
12 Amazing Neato Robot Vacuum For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Amazing Neato Robot Vacuum For 2023

by Melly Ruth | 12 October 2023
11 Amazing Xiaomi Robot Vacuum For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Amazing Xiaomi Robot Vacuum For 2023

by Melly Ruth | 12 October 2023
13 Best Robot Vacuum And Mop For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best Robot Vacuum And Mop For 2023

by Melly Ruth | 12 October 2023
9 Amazing Robot Vacuum And Mop Combo For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Amazing Robot Vacuum And Mop Combo For 2023

by Melly Ruth | 12 October 2023
11 Best Ilife Robot Vacuum For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Best Ilife Robot Vacuum For 2023

by Melly Ruth | 12 October 2023
8 Amazing Shark IQ Robot Vacuum Self Empty For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing Shark IQ Robot Vacuum Self Empty For 2023

by Melly Ruth | 12 October 2023