Katapult Showcases Its 23 New Climate And Ocean Investments

Written by: Clarine Weekley | Published: 12 October 2023
Oslo-based global investment firm, Katapult, has recently showcased its commitment to climate change and ocean sustainability by announcing its selection of 23 early-stage tech startups for investment. The startups, chosen from a pool of 2,500 applications across 13 countries and five continents, represent a global effort to address crucial environmental challenges.

Key Takeaway

Katapult, a global investment firm, has announced its selection of 23 early-stage tech startups focused on climate and ocean sustainability. With a diverse range of innovations and a commitment to gender diversity, these startups will participate in Katapult’s accelerator program to further enhance their impact in the field. The investment highlights the growing global drive to combat climate change and protect our oceans.

Promoting Gender Diversity in Impact Investing

Katapult not only emphasizes geographic inclusivity but also champions gender diversity. Nearly 40% of the chosen startups are led by women, reflecting the firm’s commitment to fostering inclusion in the impact investment sector.

Accelerating Startups’ Impact

The selected startups will participate in Katapult’s 2023 accelerator program, which aims to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to enhance their impact in the fields of Ocean and Climate technology. The program includes educational video modules, interactive workshops, access to mentors, and potential investors. By sharpening their strategies, management skills, and investor readiness, Katapult aims to position these companies for future success.

Diverse Innovations for a Sustainable Future

The startups cover a wide range of problem spaces, highlighting the diverse and innovative solutions needed to address climate change and promote ocean sustainability. Some of the startups include:

  • Adamo Foods, a plant-based meat producer utilizing precision fermentation
  • Cirkula, a digital platform for reducing food waste by connecting restaurants and stores with surplus food
  • Gridio, providing smart EV charging solutions through a consumer-facing app
  • HERlab, an AI and synthetic biology platform for developing more efficient yeast hosts

Other startups focus on areas such as sustainable packaging, ocean wave energy conversion, marine hull cleaning, and ocean data collection, all contributing to a more sustainable future.

Katapult’s Ocean Investment Division

Katapult Ocean, a separate arm of the investment firm focused on climate solutions for the ocean, has backed 12 companies in the latest investment series. These companies are dedicated to addressing vital challenges in ocean sustainability and climate resilience, ranging from marine transport decarbonization to seaweed-based plastics.

Investment Figures

Katapult Climate and Ocean have invested approximately €4-5 million in the 23 selected companies, averaging around $230,000 per startup. Over the past 12 months, Katapult Ocean has made a total of 25 investments with €10 million invested, while Katapult Climate has made 24 investments totaling over €2 million.

