Newsnews
News

TikTok Launches Effect Creator Rewards, A New Fund That Pays Creators For Popular AR Effects

Written by: Dedie Whittaker | Published: 12 October 2023
tiktok-launches-effect-creator-rewards-a-new-fund-that-pays-creators-for-popular-ar-effects
News

TikTok has announced updates to its Effect Creator Rewards program, including lower eligibility requirements, a revamped payout model, and expanded availability to 14 additional countries. The program, which launched in May with a $6 million fund, rewards creators for the effects they develop through TikTok’s AR development platform, Effect House.

Key Takeaway

TikTok has made significant updates to its Effect Creator Rewards program, making it more accessible to creators worldwide. The lower eligibility requirements and revamped payout model aim to incentivize creators to develop popular AR effects on the platform and earn rewards based on their impact. With the expansion of the program to 14 additional countries, TikTok is further nurturing its creator community and providing them with new opportunities for growth and success.

Lower Eligibility and Payout Requirements

With the latest changes, TikTok has lowered the number of videos creators need to qualify for the program. Previously, creators needed to have an effect used in 500,000 videos to start earning rewards, but now only 200,000 video uses are required for qualification. Additionally, creators now only need to have five effects published, with at least three of them used in 1,000 videos.

The payout model has also been updated. TikTok is transitioning to a variable payout rate, meaning creators will receive different payouts for videos created with their effects based on factors like the region where the video was created. Creators can collect rewards for every additional qualified video until the end of the 90-day period, unlike the previous requirement of accumulating 100,000 more videos for the next payout.

Expanded Availability and Future Opportunities

TikTok is expanding the Effect Creator Rewards program to 14 additional countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Finland, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. Previously, the program was only available in the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

The updates to the Effect Creator Rewards program come alongside TikTok’s efforts to revamp its creator fund. The new program, called the “Creativity Program Beta,” aims to generate higher revenue and unlock more real-world opportunities for creators. To be eligible, creators must have at least 10,000 followers and 100,000 views in the last 30 days.

While it is unclear if the Creativity Program will replace the Creator Fund entirely, TikTok has stated that eligible creators who post high-quality, original content longer than one minute have the potential to earn significantly more than before. Once the Creativity Program exits the beta phase, TikTok may decide to discontinue the Creator Fund.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

TikTok’s ‘Effect House’ AR Development Platform Exits Beta
News

TikTok’s ‘Effect House’ AR Development Platform Exits Beta

by Murielle Robson | 1 September 2023
How To Download A Tiktok Story
HOW TO

How To Download A Tiktok Story

by Austina Shockey | 30 September 2023
How To Download Data From Tiktok
HOW TO

How To Download Data From Tiktok

by Tandy Cao | 30 September 2023
How To Watch Tiktok Vs Youtube Fight
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Tiktok Vs Youtube Fight

by Mareah Egbert | 3 August 2023
How To Download Tiktok Before Posting
HOW TO

How To Download Tiktok Before Posting

by Eden Cureton | 27 September 2023
How To Watch Tiktok Live
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Tiktok Live

by Konstance Bilbrey | 4 August 2023
TikTok Introduces New Tools And Technology To Label AI Content
News

TikTok Introduces New Tools And Technology To Label AI Content

by Yettie Ferguson | 19 September 2023
How To Download TikTok Videos: The Ultimate Guide
HOW TO

How To Download TikTok Videos: The Ultimate Guide

by Raphel | 6 February 2020

Recent Stories

11 Best Irobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Best Irobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum For 2023

by Dedie Whittaker | 12 October 2023
11 Amazing Dyson Robot Vacuum For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Amazing Dyson Robot Vacuum For 2023

by Dedie Whittaker | 12 October 2023
12 Amazing Neato Robot Vacuum For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Amazing Neato Robot Vacuum For 2023

by Dedie Whittaker | 12 October 2023
11 Amazing Xiaomi Robot Vacuum For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Amazing Xiaomi Robot Vacuum For 2023

by Dedie Whittaker | 12 October 2023
13 Best Robot Vacuum And Mop For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best Robot Vacuum And Mop For 2023

by Dedie Whittaker | 12 October 2023
9 Amazing Robot Vacuum And Mop Combo For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Amazing Robot Vacuum And Mop Combo For 2023

by Dedie Whittaker | 12 October 2023
11 Best Ilife Robot Vacuum For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Best Ilife Robot Vacuum For 2023

by Dedie Whittaker | 12 October 2023
8 Amazing Shark IQ Robot Vacuum Self Empty For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing Shark IQ Robot Vacuum Self Empty For 2023

by Dedie Whittaker | 12 October 2023