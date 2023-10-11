TikTok Launches Effect Creator Rewards, A New Fund That Pays Creators For Popular AR Effects

TikTok has announced updates to its Effect Creator Rewards program, including lower eligibility requirements, a revamped payout model, and expanded availability to 14 additional countries. The program, which launched in May with a $6 million fund, rewards creators for the effects they develop through TikTok’s AR development platform, Effect House.

Lower Eligibility and Payout Requirements

With the latest changes, TikTok has lowered the number of videos creators need to qualify for the program. Previously, creators needed to have an effect used in 500,000 videos to start earning rewards, but now only 200,000 video uses are required for qualification. Additionally, creators now only need to have five effects published, with at least three of them used in 1,000 videos.

The payout model has also been updated. TikTok is transitioning to a variable payout rate, meaning creators will receive different payouts for videos created with their effects based on factors like the region where the video was created. Creators can collect rewards for every additional qualified video until the end of the 90-day period, unlike the previous requirement of accumulating 100,000 more videos for the next payout.

Expanded Availability and Future Opportunities

TikTok is expanding the Effect Creator Rewards program to 14 additional countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Finland, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. Previously, the program was only available in the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

The updates to the Effect Creator Rewards program come alongside TikTok’s efforts to revamp its creator fund. The new program, called the “Creativity Program Beta,” aims to generate higher revenue and unlock more real-world opportunities for creators. To be eligible, creators must have at least 10,000 followers and 100,000 views in the last 30 days.

While it is unclear if the Creativity Program will replace the Creator Fund entirely, TikTok has stated that eligible creators who post high-quality, original content longer than one minute have the potential to earn significantly more than before. Once the Creativity Program exits the beta phase, TikTok may decide to discontinue the Creator Fund.