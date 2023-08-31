TikTok’s ‘Effect House’ AR Development Platform Exits Beta

TikTok’s AR development platform, known as “Effect House,” has officially exited its beta phase. The platform allows creators to build augmented reality (AR) effects for use in the popular video app. With the launch of Effect House 3.0, creators can now join TikTok’s official Effect House community on Discord, where they can stay updated on the latest events, challenges, and connect with fellow effect creators.

Since its initial launch last year, effects made by the Effect House community have garnered significant attention. These effects have inspired over 21 billion videos globally, accumulating more than 8.6 trillion views. Additionally, the Effect House Discord community has grown to include over 400,000 members.

Throughout the past year, TikTok has introduced various updates and tools within Effect House. Notable updates include AI-powered tools like Art Maker and Asset Studio, which provide creators with the ability to generate assets using artificial intelligence. Furthermore, tools like User Media Texture allow creators to incorporate images from their camera roll into effects, while the Material Editor enables the integration of sophisticated textures and materials to enhance the appearance of effects.

Alongside the exit from beta, TikTok recently introduced the “Effect Creator Rewards” fund. This $6 million fund aims to reward creators for the effects they develop through Effect House. The fund offers payments based on user engagement with the effects. At launch, creators will receive $700 USD for each effect used in 500,000 unique videos within 90 days of being published. Additionally, for every 100,000 videos published thereafter within the same 90-day period, creators will collect an additional $140.

This official launch of Effect House puts TikTok in direct competition with social media giants such as Snap and Meta. Both Snap and Meta have long provided developers with tools to build AR experiences and effects for their respective applications. By expanding its AR capabilities and offering incentives to creators, TikTok aims to further solidify its position as a leading platform for innovative content creation.