pinterest-introduces-innovative-body-type-technology-to-enhance-search-inclusivity

Pinterest has recently unveiled its latest computer vision technology aimed at promoting inclusivity and diversity within its search results. The groundbreaking technology utilizes shape, size, and form to identify various body types from the extensive pool of over 5 billion images on the platform.

Key Takeaway Pinterest is utilizing computer vision technology to identify diverse body types and enhance search inclusivity. The company aims to combat body size discrimination and provide users with more representation across a wide range of search results. This addition builds on Pinterest’s existing efforts to promote inclusivity, such as skin tone ranges and hair pattern search features. By proactively addressing concerns surrounding body image and mental health, Pinterest reaffirms its commitment to creating a more inclusive online environment.

Making Search Results More Inclusive

Recognizing the importance of diverse representation, Pinterest aims to enhance its algorithms to provide users with a broader range of search results that feature different body shapes. Initially, the feature will be rolled out for searches related to women’s fashion and wedding content, with plans to expand its application in the future.

According to data from the Campaign for Size Freedom, approximately 34 million Americans experienced body size discrimination in 2019. Interestingly, despite one-third of the global population being plus-size, such discrimination continues to impact numerous aspects of daily life.

Addressing Discrimination and Promoting Inclusivity

Pinterest collaborated with both internal and external experts to develop this groundbreaking technology. The National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance (NAAFA) played a significant role, focusing on addressing body size discrimination in workplaces and public accommodations. In addition, prominent model and size advocate Tess Holliday, along with Pinterest creators Natalie Craig, Kellie Brown, and Stefany Brito, provided valuable insights as consultants during the development process.

The new technology is expected to enhance the representation of different body types in women’s fashion-related searches in the United States by an impressive 454%.

Building on Inclusive Features

This latest addition builds on Pinterest’s commitment to inclusivity and follows its previous initiatives. The platform introduced a skin tone ranges tool, allowing users to refine their beauty searches based on their skin tone. Additionally, Pinterest integrated skin tone ranges into augmented reality (AR) try-on for beauty products, such as lipsticks and eyeshadows.

In 2021, Pinterest launched a hair pattern search feature that enables users to find hair inspirations tailored to their specific preferences. The platform has expanded this feature to several markets, including Indonesia, India, and the Netherlands, and made it available in multiple languages, including Spanish, French, and German.

Promoting Positive Body Image and Mental Health

Amid growing concerns about social media’s impact on teenagers’ mental health, particularly regarding body image issues, Pinterest joins the effort to address these concerns. Recent revelations from internal research conducted by Meta indicated the profound influence of Instagram on teens’ mental well-being.

Pinterest aims to tackle these challenges head-on and is proactively taking steps to address the topic. By introducing its innovative body type technology, the platform provides users with more diverse search results for various categories, including “date night looks,” “fall fashion,” and “wedding inspiration.”