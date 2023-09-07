Syscap Secures $2.3M To Build Private Credit Infrastructure In Mexico

Syscap, a Mexico-based fintech startup, has closed a seed funding round of $2.3 million to continue developing its infrastructure for non-banking lenders in the country to manage and access private credit. The funding comes from investors including Wollef, Redwood Ventures, Melek Capital, 500 Global, Angel Hub Ventures, and a group of angel investors.

Addressing the Growing Private Credit Market

Mexico’s private credit market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with assets under management nearly tripling between 2011 and 2022. It is projected to reach $23.3 trillion by 2027. This rapid expansion has created a need for better management and transparency in the financing industry.

Syscap, founded by David Noel Ramírez and Alejandro O’Farrill, aims to fill this credit liquidity gap by offering a holistic and democratized platform for all participants involved in private credit transactions. The platform allows customers to register their private lines of credit and perform communication, monitoring, and reporting functions all in one place.

Streamlining Credit Management for Financial Institutions

Traditionally, credit management is done through banking software or manually via spreadsheets and email threads. Syscap’s platform simplifies the process by providing a centralized solution for non-banking financial institutions in Mexico to manage their private credits.

The company already has over 100 financial institutions using its platform, benefitting from enhanced efficiency and access to short-term financing alternatives. The funding secured in this round will be allocated towards technology and product development, further improving Syscap’s offerings.