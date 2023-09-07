sap-acquires-leanix-to-aid-in-business-modernization-efforts

SAP, the multinational software corporation, has made another acquisition to bolster its portfolio and help companies on their journey towards modernization. The German startup LeanIX will be joining SAP, bringing its expertise in software architecture mapping to the table.

Key Takeaway SAP’s acquisition of LeanIX reinforces its commitment to helping companies overcome technical debt and modernize their systems. By combining LeanIX’s architecture mapping capabilities with its existing offerings, SAP aims to provide a comprehensive solution for businesses embarking on transformation journeys.

Complementing Previous Acquisition

This latest acquisition comes on the heels of SAP’s purchase of Signavio, a German business process automation company, earlier this year. By acquiring LeanIX, SAP aims to enhance its ability to support companies in modernizing their software stacks more rapidly and efficiently.

Building a Transformation Suite

As part of its strategy, SAP plans to combine LeanIX’s capabilities with Signavio and other technologies developed in-house to create a comprehensive “business transformation” suite. This suite will provide companies with a holistic view of their business processes and applications, allowing them to visualize the impact of potential transformations on their IT landscape.

CEO’s Vision for the Future

SAP’s CEO, Christian Klein, expressed his vision for the collaboration between SAP and LeanIX. He emphasized the importance of recognizing the interconnectedness of systems and processes and leveraging their prior experience to accelerate modernization efforts. This new suite, according to Klein, will offer a unique solution to support customers throughout their transformation journeys.

AI Assistant and Microsoft Partnership

LeanIX recently partnered with Microsoft to introduce the LeanIX AI Assistant, an artificial intelligence tool that enables customers to interact with the software, ask questions, generate documentation, and receive architecture recommendations. This generative AI capability likely played a role in SAP’s decision to acquire LeanIX, as it aligns with SAP’s goal of expediting transformation processes.

Overcoming Challenges in Integration

Bringing together various pieces of technology and integrating a startup’s innovation within a large corporation can be a complex endeavor. However, the existing partnership between SAP and LeanIX works in their favor, as they have already collaborated successfully. The challenge lies in preserving the startup’s vitality while benefitting from the resources and scale provided by SAP.

This acquisition also serves as validation for the German startup ecosystem, demonstrating that Europe is becoming a formidable force in enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses. LeanIX’s success and growth underline the region’s ability to produce category-leading companies.

The deal is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of this year, pending regulatory approvals.