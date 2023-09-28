Newsnews
Honda Partners With EVgo And Electrify America To Create Largest EV Charging Network In The US

Written by: Lorenza Mcneal | Published: 29 September 2023
Honda has announced that it is set to offer the most extensive network of charging locations for its electric vehicle (EV) owners in the United States. This achievement is made possible through partnerships with leading EV charging networks EVgo and Electrify America. By joining the NACS charging standard, Honda also gains access to Tesla’s popular Supercharger network. These collaborations, along with a joint venture involving six other automakers, solidify Honda’s claim of offering EV owners the widest range of charging options.

Key Takeaway

Honda has formed partnerships to create the largest EV charging network in the US, despite not yet having an EV available for sale in the country. The company’s near-term EV strategy involves a collaboration with General Motors, resulting in the production of the Acura ZDX and the upcoming Honda Prologue. Honda plans to launch 30 EV models by 2030, and these partnerships will support the charging needs of their future EV owners.

However, the news comes with a twist – Honda has yet to release a modern EV in the American market, making this announcement appear somewhat premature. While Honda has sold and leased electric vehicles since the 1990s, its presence in the US EV market has been limited. The Honda e, a subcompact and affordable EV, has been successful in European and Japanese markets but has yet to make a significant impact in terms of sales volume. The Honda Clarity Electric, the last EV released by Honda in the US, was only available for lease in two markets until its discontinuation in 2022.

For its electric vehicle plans, Honda is heavily relying on a partnership with General Motors and their flexible Ultium EV platform. Two vehicles resulting from this collaboration have already been announced: the Acura ZDX and the newly revealed Honda Prologue. These models, built on GM’s platform, will be the first zero-emission vehicles produced by Honda in significant volumes. The Prologue, expected to have an initial production volume of 45,000 units, will be followed by approximately 70,000 units per year. While both the ZDX and Prologue will initially feature the older CCS charging connector, Honda plans to introduce adapters for Tesla Superchargers in 2024 or 2025.

Despite being at the early stages of its EV journey, Honda is ambitious and has set a target to introduce 30 EV models by 2030, with an annual production volume of over 2 million vehicles. This aggressive approach will allow Honda to leverage the newly formed charging network and cater to the growing demand for electric vehicles.

