Atlas: Revolutionizing Contractor Benefits For Global Companies

Written by: Mariel Boggs | Published: 17 February 2024
Karen Serfaty and Gianina Rossi, along with Josefina Van Thienen, have addressed a common issue faced by contractors working for U.S.-based companies abroad. The trio identified the challenges of managing taxes and receiving payments in a foreign currency. This led to the creation of Atlas, a comprehensive work benefits tool designed to streamline contractor benefits for global companies.

Key Takeaway

Atlas is revolutionizing the management of contractor benefits for global companies, offering a comprehensive platform to address the challenges of global remote talent and streamline benefits across multiple countries.

Addressing Global Challenges

Atlas offers a solution for companies to provide benefits such as tax management, health insurance, and social perks to their entire workforce, regardless of their location. The platform also features a customizable marketplace of benefits tailored to the specific needs of companies and contractors.

Expanding Reach and Growth

Founded in Argentina in 2021, Atlas has rapidly expanded its presence to cover 26 countries across the Americas and Europe. The company has experienced significant revenue growth, nearly doubling its revenue and approaching an annual recurring revenue of $1 million since its launch in March 2023.

Investor Confidence and Funding

Atlas recently secured a seed extension funding of $2.75 million, with Hi Ventures leading the round. Notable investors, including Oskar Hjertonsson and Jason Calacanis, have shown confidence in the company, bringing the total funding close to $5 million. The company’s success is evident through its growing customer base and strong retention rates.

Future Growth and Expansion

With a focus on U.S.-based companies with global reach, Atlas aims to capitalize on the increasing demand for streamlined contractor benefits. As the company continues to grow, its innovative approach to addressing the challenges of global remote talent and contractor benefits positions it as a key player in the evolving landscape of employee benefits.

