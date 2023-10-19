Newsnews
News

Nova Credit Secures $45M Funding To Expand Cross-Border And Alternative Data Credit Products

Written by: Faydra Pittman | Published: 19 October 2023
nova-credit-secures-45m-funding-to-expand-cross-border-and-alternative-data-credit-products
News

Helping Immigrants Overcome Financial Obstacles

Stanford University graduate research project turned fintech startup, Nova Credit, has raised $45 million in Series C funding to support the growth of its cross-border and alternative data credit products. Nova Credit was founded seven years ago with the goal of assisting immigrants in overcoming the challenges of applying for credit in the US with no credit history.

Key Takeaway

Nova Credit raises $45 million to grow its cross-border and alternative data credit products, providing immigrants and individuals with limited credit history fair access to financial products and services. The company’s Credit Passport and Cash Atlas products enable users to establish credit in new countries and leverage alternative data for credit applications.

Connecting Credit Bureau Data Globally

Nova Credit’s flagship product, Credit Passport, enables immigrants to establish credit in the US by accessing credit bureau data from their home countries. The company has partnered with credit bureaus in 20 countries, allowing users to apply for banking products internationally. Nova Credit’s partnerships include American Express, HSBC, Scotiabank, Verizon, and Earnest.

Expanding Beyond Immigrants

In addition to serving immigrants, Nova Credit has expanded its product offerings to include Cash Atlas. This alternative data credit product allows anyone with a US bank account to leverage their account information, such as rent payment history and direct deposit, when applying for credit. Cash Atlas aims to address the financial exclusion faced by millions of individuals who are unable to access traditional credit due to limited credit history.

$45M Series C Funding Round

Nova Credit’s latest funding round, led by Canapi Ventures, brought in investors such as Avid Ventures, Geodesic Capital, Harmonic Capital, Radiate Capital, and Socium Ventures. Existing backers Kleiner Perkins, General Catalyst, Index Ventures, and Y Combinator also participated. The new capital will be used to expand Nova Credit’s product offerings and geographic reach.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Why Is Fintech The Future
AI

Why Is Fintech The Future

by Cathie Distefano | 19 September 2023
Why Blockchain Payments In Ecommerce
AI

Why Blockchain Payments In Ecommerce

by Miof Mela Tanaka | 19 September 2023
How Cryptocurrency Will Change The World
AI

How Cryptocurrency Will Change The World

by Miguelita Zamudio | 20 September 2023
How Fintech Is Disrupting Banking?
AI

How Fintech Is Disrupting Banking?

by Carena Taliaferro | 19 September 2023
Why Is Fintech Exciting
AI

Why Is Fintech Exciting

by Monica Martineau | 20 September 2023
Why Crypto Is Good
AI

Why Crypto Is Good

by Celka Coelho | 16 September 2023
What Is Fintech Lending
AI

What Is Fintech Lending

by Wandie Olguin | 19 September 2023
What Is Fintech Innovation
AI

What Is Fintech Innovation

by Nyssa Newsom | 20 September 2023

Recent Stories

French VC Firm Founders Future Acquires Sowefund, An Equity Crowdfunding Platform
News

French VC Firm Founders Future Acquires Sowefund, An Equity Crowdfunding Platform

by Faydra Pittman | 19 October 2023
GM, Cruise, And Honda To Launch Robotaxi Service In Japan
News

GM, Cruise, And Honda To Launch Robotaxi Service In Japan

by Faydra Pittman | 19 October 2023
Nova Credit Secures $45M Funding To Expand Cross-Border And Alternative Data Credit Products
News

Nova Credit Secures $45M Funding To Expand Cross-Border And Alternative Data Credit Products

by Faydra Pittman | 19 October 2023
Reality Defender Secures $15M Funding In Series A Round For Deepfake Detection Technology
News

Reality Defender Secures $15M Funding In Series A Round For Deepfake Detection Technology

by Faydra Pittman | 19 October 2023
AI-generating Music App Riffusion Secures $4 Million In Funding To Scale Its Success
News

AI-generating Music App Riffusion Secures $4 Million In Funding To Scale Its Success

by Faydra Pittman | 19 October 2023
New Social App Swsh Enhances And Maintains Friendships Through Polls And Games
News

New Social App Swsh Enhances And Maintains Friendships Through Polls And Games

by Faydra Pittman | 19 October 2023
New Power-Rich Future For Space Exploration: K2 Space Takes A Contrarian Bet
News

New Power-Rich Future For Space Exploration: K2 Space Takes A Contrarian Bet

by Faydra Pittman | 19 October 2023
YouTube Introduces Exciting New Playback Controls And Creator-Focused Features
News

YouTube Introduces Exciting New Playback Controls And Creator-Focused Features

by Faydra Pittman | 19 October 2023