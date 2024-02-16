Did Apple Break IPhone Web Apps In The EU For Anticompetitive Reasons?

After Apple’s confirmation of breaking web apps for EU customers due to compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney suggests another motive behind Apple’s decision. Sweeney, known for his company’s legal battle with Apple over antitrust concerns, questions whether Apple’s action was solely to protect customers from security risks or to eliminate a potential threat to its business.

Key Takeaway Apple’s decision to degrade the web app experience on iOS for users in the EU has raised questions about its motives and preparedness for regulatory changes, sparking discussions about the potential impact on its App Store business.

Apple’s Explanation

Apple claims that to comply with the DMA, it is required to support other web browser engines besides WebKit, the browser engine used by Safari. The company states that iOS Home Screen web apps have relied on WebKit’s security architecture to protect users from online threats. However, to allow alternative browser engines, Apple chose to degrade the web app experience on iOS for users in the EU, citing security concerns.

Tim Sweeney’s Perspective

Sweeney believes that Apple’s decision to end support for web apps in the EU stems from the realization that competing web browsers could provide better support for progressive web apps (PWAs) and pose a threat to native apps.

Apple’s Response

Apple acknowledges the existence of a technical solution to the security issues associated with web apps but opted not to implement it due to the demands of the DMA and the low user adoption of Home Screen web apps. The company’s decision has raised questions about its preparedness for the DMA, a regulation that has been in development for years.

Conclusion

While Apple claims that users have low adoption of Home Screen web apps, analysts have projected significant growth in the PWA market. The possibility of alternative browser engines making PWAs more functional poses a potential threat to Apple’s App Store business. Apple’s decision has sparked discussions about its true motives and preparedness for regulatory changes.