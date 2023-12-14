Are you ready to upgrade your skateboarding experience in 2023? Look no further because we have compiled a list of the 7 Best Electric Skateboard Dual Motor For 2023. Whether you are a seasoned rider or a beginner eager to dive into the world of electric skateboards, this expertly curated selection will have you speeding through the streets with style and precision. With their powerful dual motors, these electric skateboards offer unparalleled acceleration, stability, and performance. Say goodbye to pushing uphill and hello to effortless cruising as you maneuver through the urban terrain. Get ready to embrace the future of skateboarding with our top picks for 2023!

Overall Score: 8/10

The Dreskar FT009 Electric Skateboard is a powerful and practical option for riders of all skill levels. Equipped with a 700W dual motor, this skateboard offers a top speed of 18 MPH and a range of up to 12 miles. The innovative spring swing design provides a unique surfing-like riding experience, perfect for performing tricks. With 4 speed modes and easy maneuverability, this electric skateboard is suitable for adults, beginners, kids, and teens. The 4000 mAh lithium battery ensures long-lasting ride time, and the eye-catching design with a bold lighting bolt logo is sure to turn heads. Don't miss out on the opportunity to ride in style and excitement!

Key Features Eye-Catching look

700W Dual stronger motor

Innovative spring swing design

4000 m Ah Lithium battery

Fit for everyone Specifications Color: Yellow

Dimension: 31.00Lx7.70Wx5.29H

Pros Powerful motor for various terrains

Long-lasting battery for up to 12 miles of ride time Suitable for riders of all skill levels Cons Quality issues reported by some customers

Quality issues reported by some customers Limited customer service support

The Dreskar FT009 Electric Skateboard is a thrilling and reliable choice for riders who are looking for power, versatility, and style. Its dual motor provides impressive performance on various terrains, while the innovative spring swing design adds excitement to your rides. The long-lasting battery ensures you can enjoy a lengthy ride without worrying about running out of power. With 4 speed modes and easy maneuverability, this electric skateboard is suitable for riders of all skill levels. However, some quality issues and limited customer service support have been reported by a few customers. Overall, if you’re in search of a fun and dynamic electric skateboard, the Dreskar FT009 is definitely worth considering.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Teamgee H20 39" Electric Skateboard is designed for teens and adults who want a thrilling and fast riding experience. With a top speed of 26mph and a range of 18 miles, this skateboard is perfect for commuting or just enjoying a fun ride. It features a powerful 1200W dual motor that delivers lightning-fast acceleration. The sturdy deck made of Canadian maple and fibreglass provides stability at high speeds. The wireless remote control allows for easy speed and brake adjustment with 4 speed modes and 4 brake modes. With a 180-day warranty and excellent customer service, Teamgee ensures customer satisfaction. Whether you're a novice or a professional rider, the Teamgee H20 Electric Skateboard guarantees a thrilling and enjoyable ride.

Key Features 1200W Hub Motor for fast acceleration and top speed of 26mph

8-ply Canadian maple and fibreglass deck for stability

Adjustable speed wireless remote control with 4 speed modes

30-degree climbing angle and 18-mile range

180-day warranty and excellent customer service Specifications Color: H20

Size: 7500m Ah

Pros Fast acceleration and high top speed

Long battery range Good customer service and warranty Cons Heavy weight makes it less suitable for tricks or grinds

Heavy weight makes it less suitable for tricks or grinds Requires maintenance and truck adjustments

Requires maintenance and truck adjustments Hard on feet during turns

Hard on feet during turns Braking can be too sudden and grabby

The Teamgee H20 Electric Skateboard offers a thrilling and reliable riding experience for teens and adults. With its powerful motor, fast speed, and long battery range, it is perfect for commuting or recreational rides. The sturdy deck provides stability at high speeds, while the adjustable speed and brake modes cater to riders of different levels. Although it may not be ideal for tricks or heavy off-road use, the H20 excels in its purpose of providing a fun and exhilarating ride. With good customer service and a warranty, Teamgee ensures customer satisfaction. Overall, the Teamgee H20 Electric Skateboard is a great choice for those looking for a reliable and enjoyable electric skateboard.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Pwshymi Motor Skateboard Speed Controller is an electric speed controller designed for electric skateboards, offering excellent and stable performance. It features a dual drive design and is made of high-quality chip and electronic components. The controller includes an indicator that displays signal status, speed modes, and battery percentage. It comes with a portable controller that offers an ergonomic shape for comfortable use and offers four different speed modes. The ESC kit also includes a remote control module for easy operation. The well-organized circuit board ensures easy installation. However, professional skills are required for installing the dual hub motor ESC. With a focus on customer satisfaction, the Pwshymi Motor Skateboard Speed Controller comes with a 100% problem-free guarantee and 24-hour friendly customer service.

Key Features Excellent and stable performance

With a portable controller

Remote control

Easy to install

Service Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 7.28Lx3.94Wx1.57H

Pros Excellent and stable performance

Easy to install Provides remote control functionality Cons Motor whining issue at lower speeds

Motor whining issue at lower speeds Braking can be too abrupt at times

Overall, the Pwshymi Motor Skateboard Speed Controller is a reliable and affordable option for electric skateboard enthusiasts. It offers excellent and stable performance, with a portable controller for convenient use. While there may be some minor issues like motor whining at lower speeds and braking being too abrupt, the controller provides a satisfactory experience. It is easy to install, but professional skills are required for the dual hub motor ESC. With its customer-centric approach, this ESC comes with a problem-free guarantee and responsive customer service. If you are looking to upgrade or replace your electric skateboard’s speed controller, the Pwshymi Motor Skateboard Speed Controller is worth considering.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

Experience the thrill of Caroma Electric Skateboard! With its powerful dual motors, top speed of 15mph, and a range of 10-12 miles, this electric skateboard brings excitement to teens and adults. The 8-ply maple wood construction ensures stability and durability, with a maximum load capacity of 220lbs. The built-in intelligent battery management system guarantees a longer battery life, and the 2.4Ghz wireless remote control allows for easy maneuverability. With smooth braking and 3 cruise speeds control, the Caroma Electric Skateboard offers a safe and exhilarating riding experience. Suitable for riders of all levels, this electric skateboard is perfect for commuting or simply enjoying a fun ride!

Key Features Dual Motors + Built-in Smart Battery System

UL 2272 certified

3 Cruise speeds control

2.4Ghz Wireless Remote Control

Shutdown Protection + Low Battery protection

Auto Lock Protection + Loss of Signal Protection

Smooth Braking System

8-ply Maple Wood Construction

Maximum Load Capacity: 220lbs Specifications Color: 700W Black White

Size: 35.4×9.1×4.9inch

Pros Powerful dual motors for exhilarating speed

Smooth braking system for added safety Easy to use wireless remote control Cons Limited uphill performance

Limited uphill performance Battery capacity may decrease over time

The Caroma Electric Skateboard is a thrilling and reliable option for teens and adults alike. With its powerful dual motors, impressive top speed, and long range, riders can experience the joy of electric skateboarding with ease. The sturdy construction and high load capacity provide stability and durability, while the smooth braking system ensures safety. The wireless remote control allows for convenient navigation, making it suitable for riders of all levels. Although it may struggle on uphill terrains and the battery capacity may decrease over time, the Caroma Electric Skateboard remains a fantastic choice for commuting or leisurely rides. Get ready for an effortless and fun-filled electric skateboarding experience!

Overall Score: 8.2/10

Experience the power and speed of the VOKBOARD Electric Skateboard with Dual 1200W Belt Motors. With a top speed of 30mph and a range of 20 miles, this skateboard is perfect for novice and expert riders alike. The strong and durable 7-layer maple deck provides maximum comfort and stability, while the precise ESC control system ensures optimal safety and control. With an upgraded 400Wh Samsung battery, you can enjoy extended rides and easily recharge in just 4-5 hours. Plus, with VOKBOARD's quality assurance and 365-day guarantee, you can ride with confidence knowing that customer service is always available. Elevate your skateboarding experience with the VOKBOARD Electric Skateboard!

Key Features Dual 1200W Belt Motors for a speedy performance

Upgraded 400Wh Samsung battery for extended travels

PRECISE ESC control system for safety and control

Sturdy 7-layer maple deck for maximum comfort

Quality assurance and 365-day guarantee Specifications Color: Black

Pros Powerful performance with a top speed of 30mph

Precise ESC control system for safety Quality assurance and 365-day guarantee Cons Price fluctuations and potential packaging issues

Price fluctuations and potential packaging issues Trucks may be too loose for some riders

The VOKBOARD Electric Skateboard offers an exhilarating and fast-paced ride for both novice and expert riders. With its powerful performance, long-lasting battery, and precise control system, this skateboard is a reliable and thrilling choice. The sturdy construction and comfortable deck ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience, while the quality assurance and 365-day guarantee provide peace of mind. However, potential price fluctuations and packaging issues should be taken into consideration. Overall, the VOKBOARD Electric Skateboard is a great investment for skateboard enthusiasts looking for a high-performance and long-lasting ride.

Overall Score: 8.2/10

Upgrade your electric skateboard with the ESC Remote Kit for DIY Electric Skateboard. This kit includes the latest version ESC with a sine wave scheme for improved stability and durability. The high-speed dual hub motors provide a top speed of up to 30 mph, but be cautious as the acceleration on speed mode 4 is extremely strong. The intelligent remote features a display screen where you can easily check your current speed, battery level, and more. With multiple protections in place, such as low-voltage alarm and power-failure protections, you can ride with confidence. Compatible with 70-120 mm hub motors, this kit is a great upgrade for any electric longboard.

Key Features Latest version ESC with improved stability and durability

High-speed dual hub motors with top speed of up to 30 mph

Intelligent remote with display screen for easy navigation

Multiple protections for added safety

Compatible with 70-120 mm hub motors Specifications

Pros Improved stability and durability compared to other ESC

Multiple protections for added safety Compatible with various hub motors Cons Not compatible with belt drive motors

Not compatible with belt drive motors No documentation included

The ESC Remote Kit for DIY Electric Skateboard is a great option for those looking to upgrade their electric longboard. With improved stability, high-speed performance, and an intelligent remote, this kit provides a seamless and safe riding experience. The multiple protections give riders peace of mind, and the compatibility with various hub motors adds versatility. However, it’s important to note that the kit is not compatible with belt drive motors, and some users have mentioned the lack of included documentation. Overall, this kit offers great value for its price and is a worthwhile investment for any DIY electric skateboard enthusiast.

Overall Score: 8/10

Experience speed and passion with the HuaShuani Skateboard Motor Wheel Dual Drive Set. This DIY kit features high quality PU wheels, iron, and aluminum alloy construction for durability. The 250W brushless motor provides a maximum speed of 15.525 miles per hour and can handle inclines up to 20°. With a range of 14.3 miles, you can enjoy skateboarding to the fullest. The IP44 waterproof rating and Class E insulation allow for use even on rainy days. This set is easy to install with all parts pre-assembled. The high load capacity of 220.46 pounds ensures stability, and the large torque allows for comfortable and flexible turning. Give this as a gift to skateboarding enthusiasts and let them experience the thrill of speed.

Key Features High quality materials

Speed and Passion

High load capacity

Easy installation

Details Specifications Color: Black

Pros Durable construction

Waterproof and insulated Easy installation Cons

The HuaShuani Skateboard Motor Wheel Dual Drive Set offers an excellent solution for skateboard enthusiasts looking to upgrade their ride. With its high-quality materials, excellent speed, and impressive load capacity, this kit elevates the skateboarding experience. The ease of installation and waterproof feature further enhance its appeal. Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced rider, this motor wheel set is sure to add excitement to your skateboarding adventures. It also makes for a fantastic gift for friends who share your love for skateboarding. Embrace the speed and passion with the HuaShuani Skateboard Motor Wheel Dual Drive Set!

Buyer's Guide: Electric Skateboard Dual Motor

When it comes to electric skateboards, having a dual motor can greatly enhance your riding experience. With the power and control provided by dual motors, you can ride faster, conquer steeper hills, and enjoy a smooth ride. In this buyer's guide, we'll walk you through everything you need to know before purchasing an electric skateboard with a dual motor.

Key Considerations

Before making a decision, consider the following factors to ensure you choose the right electric skateboard with a dual motor:

Motor Power: Dual motor electric skateboards typically offer more power than single motor ones. Look for models with high wattage motors to ensure a thrilling ride with sufficient acceleration and top speed. Speed and Range: Check the maximum speed and range of the electric skateboard. Different models offer varying speeds and distances. Think about how fast you want to ride and how far you need to go on a single charge. Battery Life and Charging Time: Assess the battery life and charging time of the electric skateboard. Longer battery life allows for extended rides, and a shorter charging time reduces downtime. Look for skateboards with efficient and long-lasting batteries. Weight and Portability: Consider the weight and portability of the electric skateboard, especially if you plan on carrying it around when not riding. Lighter models are easier to transport and store. Deck Material and Flexibility: The material and flexibility of the skateboard deck impact the overall performance and comfort of your ride. Look for durable materials that offer a good balance between rigidity and flexibility. Braking System: A reliable braking system is crucial for your safety. Dual motor electric skateboards often have regenerative braking systems, which help recharge the battery while providing controlled and efficient stopping power. Control Mechanism: Examine the control mechanism of the electric skateboard. Some models offer a handheld remote control, while others integrate controls directly on the deck. Choose the one that feels convenient and intuitive for you. Durability and Warranty: Check customer reviews and ratings to assess the durability and reliability of the skateboard you're considering. Additionally, look for models that come with a warranty to protect your investment.