farmless-secures-new-capital-infusion-to-develop-alternative-protein-products

Amsterdam-based startup Farmless has recently closed on €4.8 million in seed funding, bringing its total funding to €6 million. The new investment will support the development of the company’s pilot brewery, which aims to produce alternative protein products to replace meat, dairy, and eggs. Farmless utilizes a unique fermentation technology that uses a liquid made from carbon dioxide, hydrogen, nitrogen, and renewable energy instead of sugar as the standard ingredient. This allows for production anywhere in the world, significantly reducing the need for agricultural land.

Focusing on Sustainable Protein Production

Farmless, founded in 2021 by Adnan Oner, is dedicated to creating planet-friendly protein that outperforms traditional animal agriculture. The company’s approach, which utilizes fermentation technology, sets it apart from other players in the industry. By using a liquid composed of carbon dioxide, hydrogen, nitrogen, and renewable energy, Farmless can brew proteins with up to 5,000 times less land than beef.

Paving the Way for Global Production and Food Security

The unique liquid form of Farmless’ protein production method allows for production anywhere in the world. This flexibility enables the company to produce its feedstock wherever energy is most sustainable, affordable, and abundant. By keeping production local and minimizing the supply chain, Farmless aims to increase food security and reduce the environmental impact of transportation.

Significant Milestones and Funding

Over the past 15 months, Farmless has achieved several milestones, including building a team of eight people, establishing a small-scale R&D facility, and identifying a microorganism for fermentation into various food applications. The recent seed funding round, led by World Fund and Vorwerk Ventures, also saw participation from existing investor Revent and a group of angel investors. The funds will be allocated to the development of the pilot brewery, fermentation technology, hiring, regulatory approval, and the establishment of a test kitchen to explore new food product possibilities.

Looking Ahead

Farmless is now focused on the commercialization of its first product and is actively seeking partnerships with food companies that can incorporate its protein into their products. However, the company must navigate regulatory hurdles before generating significant revenue. With the pilot brewery, Farmless aims to gain valuable insights and experience to apply to future brewery operations.

The investment in Farmless comes at a time when venture capital investment in alternative proteins is on the rise. Despite challenges and regulatory processes, there is growing excitement around innovations in the food tech industry, particularly in the plant-based, fermentation, and cultivated product sectors. Startups like Farmless have the potential to contribute significantly to reducing land use from agriculture and improving biodiversity globally, alongside mitigating CO2 emissions in food production.