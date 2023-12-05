Newsnews
News

Farmless Secures New Capital Infusion To Develop Alternative Protein Products

Written by: Jeralee Landers | Published: 5 December 2023
farmless-secures-new-capital-infusion-to-develop-alternative-protein-products
News

Amsterdam-based startup Farmless has recently closed on €4.8 million in seed funding, bringing its total funding to €6 million. The new investment will support the development of the company’s pilot brewery, which aims to produce alternative protein products to replace meat, dairy, and eggs. Farmless utilizes a unique fermentation technology that uses a liquid made from carbon dioxide, hydrogen, nitrogen, and renewable energy instead of sugar as the standard ingredient. This allows for production anywhere in the world, significantly reducing the need for agricultural land.

Key Takeaway

Farmless, a Dutch startup, has secured €4.8 million in seed funding to build a pilot brewery and develop its first alternative protein products. By utilizing a fermentation process that does not rely on sugar as the main ingredient, Farmless aims to significantly reduce the need for agricultural land and improve food security globally.

Focusing on Sustainable Protein Production

Farmless, founded in 2021 by Adnan Oner, is dedicated to creating planet-friendly protein that outperforms traditional animal agriculture. The company’s approach, which utilizes fermentation technology, sets it apart from other players in the industry. By using a liquid composed of carbon dioxide, hydrogen, nitrogen, and renewable energy, Farmless can brew proteins with up to 5,000 times less land than beef.

Paving the Way for Global Production and Food Security

The unique liquid form of Farmless’ protein production method allows for production anywhere in the world. This flexibility enables the company to produce its feedstock wherever energy is most sustainable, affordable, and abundant. By keeping production local and minimizing the supply chain, Farmless aims to increase food security and reduce the environmental impact of transportation.

Significant Milestones and Funding

Over the past 15 months, Farmless has achieved several milestones, including building a team of eight people, establishing a small-scale R&D facility, and identifying a microorganism for fermentation into various food applications. The recent seed funding round, led by World Fund and Vorwerk Ventures, also saw participation from existing investor Revent and a group of angel investors. The funds will be allocated to the development of the pilot brewery, fermentation technology, hiring, regulatory approval, and the establishment of a test kitchen to explore new food product possibilities.

Looking Ahead

Farmless is now focused on the commercialization of its first product and is actively seeking partnerships with food companies that can incorporate its protein into their products. However, the company must navigate regulatory hurdles before generating significant revenue. With the pilot brewery, Farmless aims to gain valuable insights and experience to apply to future brewery operations.

The investment in Farmless comes at a time when venture capital investment in alternative proteins is on the rise. Despite challenges and regulatory processes, there is growing excitement around innovations in the food tech industry, particularly in the plant-based, fermentation, and cultivated product sectors. Startups like Farmless have the potential to contribute significantly to reducing land use from agriculture and improving biodiversity globally, alongside mitigating CO2 emissions in food production.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Use A Sous Vide Machine
TECHNOLOGY

How To Use A Sous Vide Machine

by Imogene Lewandowski | 23 November 2023
Cambrium Innovates With Designer Proteins For Sustainable Scaling
News

Cambrium Innovates With Designer Proteins For Sustainable Scaling

by Anastasia Christensen | 31 October 2023
Food Tech Roundup: Plant-Based Protein Eaters Still Want It To Taste Like Meat
News

Food Tech Roundup: Plant-Based Protein Eaters Still Want It To Taste Like Meat

by Stephenie Sias | 5 September 2023
Pow.bio Revolutionizes Biomanufacturing With Continuous Fermentation Technology
News

Pow.bio Revolutionizes Biomanufacturing With Continuous Fermentation Technology

by Concettina Mosley | 5 October 2023
How To Cook Everything Vegetarian EBook
TECHNOLOGY

How To Cook Everything Vegetarian EBook

by Cindi Mota | 23 August 2023
New Seed Funding Fuels Wanda Fish’s Quest To Cultivate Bluefin Tuna
News

New Seed Funding Fuels Wanda Fish’s Quest To Cultivate Bluefin Tuna

by Nadine Manriquez | 9 October 2023
What Is A Sous Vide Machine?
TECHNOLOGY

What Is A Sous Vide Machine?

by Cecilla Peery | 23 November 2023
What Is The Difference Between Crowdfunding And Crowdsourcing
FINTECH

What Is The Difference Between Crowdfunding And Crowdsourcing

by Ollie Branham | 7 November 2023

Recent Stories

Farmless Secures New Capital Infusion To Develop Alternative Protein Products
News

Farmless Secures New Capital Infusion To Develop Alternative Protein Products

by Jeralee Landers | 5 December 2023
Meta Discontinues Cross-Messaging Between Instagram And Facebook
News

Meta Discontinues Cross-Messaging Between Instagram And Facebook

by Jeralee Landers | 5 December 2023
Facebook Pulls The Plug On PGP-Encrypted Emails: A Dying Feature Bids Farewell
News

Facebook Pulls The Plug On PGP-Encrypted Emails: A Dying Feature Bids Farewell

by Jeralee Landers | 5 December 2023
Egypt’s Mtor Raises $2.8M Pre-Seed Investment For Online Auto Parts Marketplace
News

Egypt’s Mtor Raises $2.8M Pre-Seed Investment For Online Auto Parts Marketplace

by Jeralee Landers | 5 December 2023
SoftBank Corp Takes 51% Stake In Cubic Telecom For $513 Million To Drive Into The Connected Car World
News

SoftBank Corp Takes 51% Stake In Cubic Telecom For $513 Million To Drive Into The Connected Car World

by Jeralee Landers | 5 December 2023
New Backers For Carbon Maps: Boosting Carbon Accounting For The Food Industry
News

New Backers For Carbon Maps: Boosting Carbon Accounting For The Food Industry

by Jeralee Landers | 5 December 2023
Omniful, A Supply Chain And E-Commerce Enablement Startup, Secures $5.85M In Funding
News

Omniful, A Supply Chain And E-Commerce Enablement Startup, Secures $5.85M In Funding

by Jeralee Landers | 5 December 2023
Epic Games And Lego Bring A New Adventure To Fortnite
News

Epic Games And Lego Bring A New Adventure To Fortnite

by Jeralee Landers | 5 December 2023