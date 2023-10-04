pow-bio-revolutionizes-biomanufacturing-with-continuous-fermentation-technology

A promising solution to the challenges faced by alternative protein companies in scaling their production has emerged. Pow.bio, a company founded in 2019 by Ouwei Wang and Shannon Hall, aims to revolutionize the biomanufacturing industry with its continuous fermentation technology. This breakthrough technology offers a solution to the scaling problem faced by synthetic biology companies, allowing them to manufacture their products at cost parity with traditional meat.

The Urgent Need for Biotechnology in Today’s World

Hall emphasizes the significance of biology as a powerful technology that has already made its mark in consumer-facing goods, biomedicines, and products such as the Impossible Burger. In addition, biology technology holds great promise in addressing major global challenges such as climate change, population growth, and space exploration. To unlock the full potential of biology, it is essential to find a solution to the high cost associated with bringing biology-designed products to market.

Rethinking Bioreactor Scaling

Contrary to popular belief, simply building larger bioreactors is not the answer to the scaling problem. Hall explains that the real barrier lies in the prohibitively high costs of biology design. Instead, Pow.bio proposes a different approach by reimagining fermentation facility operations. Their continuous fermentation technology, supported by AI-controlled software called SOFe, allows for faster and more efficient bioreactor capacity. By integrating hardware and software, Pow.bio enables a streamlined process that is five times faster than traditional methods, at a fraction of the capital expenses.

Driving Innovation Through Rapid Prototyping

Another crucial aspect of synthetic biology production is prototyping, which often involves significant time and cost investments. Pow.bio aims to address this challenge by offering rapid prototyping services to its clients. With their technology and expertise, Pow.bio can deliver prototypes in as little as two to three months. This capability allows companies to iterate quickly and accelerate the development of their products.

Impressive Growth and Funding

Although still in its early stages, Pow.bio has already gained recognition in the industry and has been working with multiple clients, experiencing a remarkable 50% year-over-year growth in demand. The company recently secured $9.5 million in Series A capital, bringing its total funding to around $13 million. This financial support will be utilized to establish a demonstration facility in Alameda, California, which will enable scaled production and serve as a blueprint for future expansion.

In conclusion, Pow.bio’s revolutionary continuous fermentation technology offers a promising solution to the scaling challenges faced by the biomanufacturing industry. With their innovative approach and commitment to driving cost parity, Pow.bio is poised to play a vital role in shaping the future of alternative protein production and advancing the potential of synthetic biology.