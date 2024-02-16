Newsnews
News

Pacifico Biolabs: Revolutionizing Seafood With Fermentation Process

Written by: Nikkie Bagby | Published: 16 February 2024
pacifico-biolabs-revolutionizing-seafood-with-fermentation-process
News

In a bid to revolutionize the seafood industry, Berlin-based Pacifico Biolabs has emerged from stealth, unveiling its innovative fermentation process for creating alternative seafood. The company’s unique approach aims to produce whole muscle structures through fermentation, marking a significant breakthrough in the realm of alternative proteins.

Key Takeaway

Pacifico Biolabs has unveiled a groundbreaking fermentation process for creating alternative seafood, signaling a major advancement in the quest for sustainable and cost-effective protein sources.

Founders and Vision

Co-founded by Zac Austin, who previously served as a strategy consultant at McKinsey in London, and Washington Nelson Logroño Vintimilla, a biotechnology graduate, Pacifico Biolabs is set to disrupt the traditional seafood market. Austin emphasizes that their fermentation process is a game-changer, particularly in creating highly nutritious biomass suitable for white fish filet products.

Fermentation Process

The company’s fermentation process involves the cultivation of various microorganisms, including mycelium, to provide nutrition, flavor, and texture. Moreover, Pacifico Biolabs is committed to reducing food waste by utilizing side streams from other food productions. The development of a new production process underscores the company’s dedication to innovation and sustainability.

Investment and Future Outlook

Having secured $3.3 million in pre-seed funding, Pacifico Biolabs is poised to scale its fermentation process and introduce its first products to the European market upon regulatory approval. The company’s long-term vision includes the potential to produce alternative seafood at a cost significantly lower than traditional farmed fish, making it economically viable across various food categories.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Food Tech Roundup: Plant-Based Protein Eaters Still Want It To Taste Like Meat
News

Food Tech Roundup: Plant-Based Protein Eaters Still Want It To Taste Like Meat

by Stephenie Sias | 5 September 2023
Welcome To The Exciting World Of Food Tech: Mammoth Meatballs, Plant-Based Ham, And Cultivated Bluefin Tuna
News

Welcome To The Exciting World Of Food Tech: Mammoth Meatballs, Plant-Based Ham, And Cultivated Bluefin Tuna

by Malinda Kenyon | 14 October 2023
New Seed Funding Fuels Wanda Fish’s Quest To Cultivate Bluefin Tuna
News

New Seed Funding Fuels Wanda Fish’s Quest To Cultivate Bluefin Tuna

by Nadine Manriquez | 9 October 2023
Pow.bio Revolutionizes Biomanufacturing With Continuous Fermentation Technology
News

Pow.bio Revolutionizes Biomanufacturing With Continuous Fermentation Technology

by Concettina Mosley | 5 October 2023
Dreamfarm Innovates Plant-Based Mozzarella To Revolutionize Vegan Cheese Market
News

Dreamfarm Innovates Plant-Based Mozzarella To Revolutionize Vegan Cheese Market

by Galina Emerson | 6 November 2023
How Much Is A Sous Vide Machine?
TECHNOLOGY

How Much Is A Sous Vide Machine?

by Daria Alam | 23 November 2023
Abhi Ramesh From Misfits Market: What Not To Do When Getting Your Grocery Startup Off The Ground
News

Abhi Ramesh From Misfits Market: What Not To Do When Getting Your Grocery Startup Off The Ground

by Suzanna Williams | 1 November 2023
Bon Vivant Secures $15.9M In Funding For Animal-Free Dairy Proteins
News

Bon Vivant Secures $15.9M In Funding For Animal-Free Dairy Proteins

by Babette Schmid | 12 October 2023

Recent Stories

How Neara’s AI Technology Protects Utilities From Extreme Weather
News

How Neara’s AI Technology Protects Utilities From Extreme Weather

by Nikkie Bagby | 16 February 2024
India Considers Blocking Proton Mail After Bomb Threats
News

India Considers Blocking Proton Mail After Bomb Threats

by Nikkie Bagby | 16 February 2024
Pacifico Biolabs: Revolutionizing Seafood With Fermentation Process
News

Pacifico Biolabs: Revolutionizing Seafood With Fermentation Process

by Nikkie Bagby | 16 February 2024
What Do Chickens Eat In Minecraft
GAMING

What Do Chickens Eat In Minecraft

by Nikkie Bagby | 16 February 2024
What Animals Can You Tame In Minecraft
GAMING

What Animals Can You Tame In Minecraft

by Nikkie Bagby | 16 February 2024
How To Tame A Sheep In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Tame A Sheep In Minecraft

by Nikkie Bagby | 16 February 2024
How To Tame A Rabbit In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Tame A Rabbit In Minecraft

by Nikkie Bagby | 16 February 2024
Top Tips for Savvy Shopping in the E-Commerce Age
TECHNOLOGY

Top Tips for Savvy Shopping in the E-Commerce Age

by Nikkie Bagby | 16 February 2024