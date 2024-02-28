Newsnews
Revolutionizing Textile Industry: Kombucha Used To Create Eco-Friendly Thread

Written by: Aprilette Mortenson | Published: 28 February 2024
It’s not every day that a beverage like kombucha takes center stage in potential industrial disruption. At the 4YFN in MWC, Laura Freixas shared insights into her groundbreaking PhD research project. The project involves utilizing kombucha, a fermented tea, as a base to “upcycle” organic waste into biodegradable filaments. These filaments can then be knitted into fabrics, offering an eco-friendly alternative to traditional materials like cotton or plastic.

Key Takeaway

Kombucha is being used to create eco-friendly filaments, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional fabric production. The innovative approach aims to address the environmental impact of the textile industry and promote the use of biodegradable materials.

Biocel: A Sustainable Solution

Freixas, who is conducting her research at the Barcelona School of Design and Engineering as part of the Elisava Research team, aims to commercialize the bio-filament, which they have named Biocel. The project seeks to address the challenges faced by the textile industry by bio-fabricating filaments from organic waste. Unlike conventional fabric production, the methods involved in producing Biocel are not labor-intensive and do not require excessive energy or harsh chemicals.

Environmental Impact and Future Applications

The textile industry’s heavy use of chemicals, energy, and water, along with significant pollution and waste, has led to an ongoing record of human rights violations linked to poor working conditions. Freixas’ innovative approach aims to mitigate these issues by producing a biodegradable filament with low levels of thermal energy/electricity and no hazardous chemicals. The future applications for the bio-filament include weaving it into accessories for the fashion industry, creating biodegradable netting for product packaging, and developing textiles for furniture.

