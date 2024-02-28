Newsnews
Introducing StarCoder 2: The Latest In AI Code Generation

Written by: Shannon Magdaleno | Published: 28 February 2024
Developers are increasingly turning to AI-powered code generators, such as GitHub Copilot and Amazon CodeWhisperer, to streamline their coding tasks. In response to the demand for more accessible and efficient tools, AI startup Hugging Face collaborated with ServiceNow to create StarCoder, an open source code generator with a less restrictive license. The latest iteration, StarCoder 2, has just been released, offering a range of new features and improvements.

Key Takeaway

StarCoder 2 offers enhanced code generation capabilities, improved performance, and ethical considerations, making it a valuable asset for developers seeking efficient and responsible AI-powered coding solutions.

StarCoder 2: A Family of Code-Generating Models

Unlike its predecessor, StarCoder 2 is not a single model but a family of code-generating models. It comes in three variants, with the first two capable of running on most modern consumer GPUs:

  • A 3-billion-parameter (3B) model trained by ServiceNow
  • A 7-billion-parameter (7B) model trained by Hugging Face
  • A 15-billion-parameter (15B) model trained by Nvidia

These models are designed to suggest ways to complete unfinished lines of code and provide code summaries and snippets when prompted in natural language. With 4 times more training data than its predecessor, StarCoder 2 offers significantly improved performance at lower operational costs.

Enhanced Capabilities and Ethical Considerations

StarCoder 2 can be fine-tuned using a GPU, such as the Nvidia A100, to create applications like chatbots and personal coding assistants. It boasts improved accuracy and context-aware predictions, making it a valuable tool for developers looking to expedite their app development process.

While the adoption of code-generating systems has raised concerns about security vulnerabilities and code sprawl, StarCoder 2 aims to address these issues by promoting responsible use through its RAIL-M license. This license imposes “light touch” restrictions on model licensees and downstream users, prioritizing ethical and legal compliance.

Performance and Transparency

Compared to other code generators, StarCoder 2 demonstrates efficiency and competitive performance. It matches or surpasses the capabilities of other models while offering the advantage of local deployment and the ability to learn a developer’s source code or codebase.

Furthermore, StarCoder 2 stands out for its transparency and accountability in the training process. It addresses concerns about data usage and reproducibility, providing developers with access to its training data and training pipeline, fostering trust and accountability in AI models.

Future Implications and Business Strategies

Despite its strengths, StarCoder 2 is not without limitations, as it may exhibit biases and perform weaker on certain programming languages. However, it represents a significant step towards building trust and accountability in AI models, setting a precedent for fully open and transparent models.

As for the businesses behind StarCoder 2, their investment in this project aligns with a strategy to build goodwill and offer paid services on top of the open source releases. ServiceNow, Hugging Face, and Nvidia have already leveraged StarCoder 2 to develop tailored products and services, catering to specific industry needs and use cases.

For developers interested in exploring StarCoder 2, the models, source code, and more are available for download from the project’s GitHub page, offering an accessible and no-cost offline experience.

