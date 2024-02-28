Newsnews
OpenAI’s Sora And The Rise Of Diffusion Transformers In GenAI

Written by: Anatola Sandy | Published: 28 February 2024
OpenAI’s Sora has made waves in the GenAI community with its ability to generate videos and interactive 3D environments in real-time. This cutting-edge technology is powered by an AI model architecture known as the diffusion transformer, which is set to revolutionize the field of GenAI.

Key Takeaway

OpenAI’s Sora, powered by the innovative diffusion transformer, is at the forefront of a new era in GenAI, showcasing the transformative potential of this technology at a large scale.

The Innovation of Diffusion Transformers

The diffusion transformer, the driving force behind Sora and Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion 3.0, has been in development for years. This AI model architecture has the potential to scale up GenAI models beyond previous limitations, marking a significant milestone in the field.

The Birth of Diffusion Transformers

Computer science professor Saining Xie initiated the research project that led to the creation of the diffusion transformer in June 2022. By combining the concepts of diffusion and the transformer, Xie and his team paved the way for a new era in AI-powered media generation.

The Role of Diffusion Models

Most AI-powered media generators, including OpenAI’s DALL-E 3, rely on the process of diffusion to produce various forms of media. This involves gradually adding noise to an input until it becomes unrecognizable, then training a diffusion model to remove the noise and generate the desired output.

The Impact of Transformers

Transformers have emerged as a game-changing architecture for complex reasoning tasks, offering a more efficient and parallelizable alternative to traditional U-Net backbones. This has led to a significant leap in scalability and effectiveness, particularly evident in models like Sora.

The Future of Diffusion Transformers

According to Xie, diffusion transformers are poised to replace existing diffusion models, offering improved speed, performance, and scalability. The integration of content understanding and creation within the framework of diffusion transformers represents an exciting future direction for the field of GenAI.

