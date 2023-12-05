Newsnews
News

Meta And IBM Unite To Form AI Alliance

Written by: Alyssa Zak | Published: 5 December 2023
meta-and-ibm-unite-to-form-ai-alliance
News

Meta, the social network on an open source spree, has joined forces with IBM to establish the AI Alliance, an industry body dedicated to promoting “open innovation” and “open science” in the field of artificial intelligence. The AI Alliance aims to advance areas such as AI trust and validation metrics, infrastructure to support AI training, and open source AI models and frameworks. The Alliance will collaborate with existing initiatives from government, nonprofit, and civil society organizations working in the AI space.

Key Takeaway

The AI Alliance, formed by Meta and IBM, aims to foster open innovation and open science in artificial intelligence. By collaborating with existing initiatives and promoting collaboration among industry players, the Alliance seeks to accelerate responsible AI development while preventing monopolistic control of the field. The success of the AI Alliance hinges on its ability to overcome challenges and unify diverse stakeholders towards a common goal.

The AI Alliance: Complementary and Collaborative

The AI Alliance’s objective is not to duplicate the efforts of existing organizations, but rather to complement and build upon them. Its mission is to promote collaboration and information sharing to accelerate innovation and inclusivity in the AI community. By educating the public on critical AI issues and identifying and mitigating potential risks, the Alliance aims to prevent a future where AI development is monopolized by a few closed, proprietary companies.

Meta’s Strategic Intentions and the Ulterior Motives

The launch of the AI Alliance reveals Meta’s intention to expand its influence in the ongoing competition for AI mindshare. Meta’s commitment to open source AI has drawn criticism from tech giants like Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft, who argue that it may lead to dangerous and misleading applications. Interestingly, these companies are notably absent from the AI Alliance’s membership, despite being long-time members of the Partnership on AI. Meta’s partnership with IBM not only strengthens its position but also serves as a platform to showcase its generative AI capabilities.

IBM’s Motivation: A Path to Expanding Generative AI Dominance

IBM’s involvement in the AI Alliance stems from its desire to gain more exposure for its generative AI platform. While IBM’s recent earnings have been driven by enterprises’ interest in generative AI, the company faces fierce competition from Microsoft and OpenAI, who are jointly developing AI services directly competing with IBM’s offerings. IBM’s decision to join forces with Meta and establish the AI Alliance could be seen as a strategic move to actively participate in the growing AI landscape.

AI Alliance Membership and Challenges

The AI Alliance boasts an impressive roster of approximately 45 organizations, including key players like AMD, Intel, universities such as Yale and Imperial College London, and AI startups like Stability AI and Hugging Face. However, the absence of major industry players raises questions about the Alliance’s potential for success. Without clear objectives and deadlines, it remains to be seen whether the AI Alliance can overcome competing interests and create a united front. Time will reveal whether it becomes a groundbreaking success or succumbs to internal challenges and mistrust.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Top 10 Blockchain Stocks to Buy Right Now
FINTECH

Top 10 Blockchain Stocks to Buy Right Now

by Kym | 30 July 2019
Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Companies To Keep An Eye On
AI

Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Companies To Keep An Eye On

by Natasha | 27 September 2019
Meta Denies Plans For Ads On WhatsApp, Conflicting With Media Reports
News

Meta Denies Plans For Ads On WhatsApp, Conflicting With Media Reports

by Enid Joyner | 15 September 2023
15 Best Tech Companies to Work for and Why
TECHNOLOGY

15 Best Tech Companies to Work for and Why

by Albert De Venecia | 15 September 2022
10 Best AI Trading Software for Optimal Trading
FINTECH

10 Best AI Trading Software for Optimal Trading

by Abigail | 20 June 2022
What Does The Abbreviation Slg Stand For In Online Gaming
TECHNOLOGY

What Does The Abbreviation Slg Stand For In Online Gaming

by Julianne Steele | 11 August 2023
Blockchain For Dummies: The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide
FINTECH

Blockchain For Dummies: The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide

by Kym | 26 August 2019
IBM Unveils New Generative AI Features And Models For Watsonx Platform
News

IBM Unveils New Generative AI Features And Models For Watsonx Platform

by Pen Renner | 8 September 2023

Recent Stories

EnCharge Raises $22.6M To Revolutionize AI With Cutting-Edge Chips
News

EnCharge Raises $22.6M To Revolutionize AI With Cutting-Edge Chips

by Alyssa Zak | 5 December 2023
Mine Secures $30 Million In Funding To Expand Its Data Privacy Solutions
News

Mine Secures $30 Million In Funding To Expand Its Data Privacy Solutions

by Alyssa Zak | 5 December 2023
Meta And IBM Unite To Form AI Alliance
News

Meta And IBM Unite To Form AI Alliance

by Alyssa Zak | 5 December 2023
Farmless Secures New Capital Infusion To Develop Alternative Protein Products
News

Farmless Secures New Capital Infusion To Develop Alternative Protein Products

by Alyssa Zak | 5 December 2023
Meta Discontinues Cross-Messaging Between Instagram And Facebook
News

Meta Discontinues Cross-Messaging Between Instagram And Facebook

by Alyssa Zak | 5 December 2023
Facebook Pulls The Plug On PGP-Encrypted Emails: A Dying Feature Bids Farewell
News

Facebook Pulls The Plug On PGP-Encrypted Emails: A Dying Feature Bids Farewell

by Alyssa Zak | 5 December 2023
Egypt’s Mtor Raises $2.8M Pre-Seed Investment For Online Auto Parts Marketplace
News

Egypt’s Mtor Raises $2.8M Pre-Seed Investment For Online Auto Parts Marketplace

by Alyssa Zak | 5 December 2023
SoftBank Corp Takes 51% Stake In Cubic Telecom For $513 Million To Drive Into The Connected Car World
News

SoftBank Corp Takes 51% Stake In Cubic Telecom For $513 Million To Drive Into The Connected Car World

by Alyssa Zak | 5 December 2023